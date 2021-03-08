First look at Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part 2 and date for first teaser trailer

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 is the second chapter of the game’s post-launch DLC content, and we’ve got reason to believe that this new chunk of Doomslayer action could be coming soon.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months now since the opening part of this expansion first graced our consoles and computers. The Ancient Gods Part 1 landed on 20th October 2020, and now it looks like The Ancient Gods Part 2 might not be too far off.

There’s plenty of news flying around regarding Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2, including an upcoming live-stream which may well include some hefty reveals. Here’s everything we know about Ancient Gods Part 2, then:

When will the Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2 trailer be released?

A Tweet from the official Doom Twitter account has confirmed that a first-look teaser trailer for The Ancient Gods Part 2 will be arriving very soon. The Tweet promises that a teaser trailer will land online on 15th March 2021. Since the word ‘teaser’ is being used here, we’d expect this to be a short-but-sweet clip that gives fans a flavour of what to expect from this upcoming DLC.

Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2 cover art and screenshots

The aforementioned official Tweet also revealed some eye-catching artwork relating to The Ancient Gods Part 2. This first-look image may well end up being the cover art for the DLC, and you can take a look at it below.

Bethesda

Further to that dramatic picture, some other imagery has begun to appear online as well. A Twitter account named Okami Gaming has recently shared four images, claiming that they are screenshot from The Ancient Gods Part 2. This first one appears to show some of the enemies you’ll be facing in the DLC:

Bethesda

This next image, which is said to be a screenshot from The Ancient Gods Part 2, showcases a beautiful location which wouldn’t look out of place as a desktop background:

Bethesda

Slightly less beautiful is this next image, another supposed screenshot, which appears to show a few knackered vehicles in a post-apocalyptic city:

Bethesda

The fourth and final image in this batch of alleged screenshots which have randomly appeared on Twitter is this picture below, which shows a rather sinister demonic locale:

Bethesda

Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2 achievements

Another Twitter user, this one called Doom Eternal Enjoyer, has unearthed some new Steam achievements for the game, which seem to relate to the Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC. Take a look at the screenshot below and you’ll get an idea of just what this DLC has in store:

Bethesda

Will there be a new weapon in Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2?

If you take a look at the achievements in the screenshot above, you’ll notice that one of them hints at a new weapon that could be coming to Doom Eternal as part of The Ancient Gods Part 2. It’s called the Sentinel Hammer, which sounds like a powerful melee weapon to us. The achievement, titled Tougher Than Nails, is rewarded to players that fully upgrade the Sentinel Hammer.

How much is the Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2 price?

The official price for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 is yet to be confirmed, but we can make a decent guess based on previous form. Take a look at the Steam page for the previous DLC chapter, The Ancient Gods Part 1, for example, which has three different ways to pay: you can buy The Ancient Gods Part 1 on its own for £15.99; or you can buy a Doom Eternal Year One Pass (which includes Battlemode and both parts of The Ancient Gods) for £24.99; or you can buy the Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (which includes the main game, both DLC chapters, Battlemode and a few other bonuses) for £74.99. We would expect The Ancient Gods Part 2 to have a similar pricing structure.

When is the Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods Part 2 release date?

Bethesda and iD Software are yet to officially announce the release date for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2, but it does feel like that could change soon. With the teaser trailer due to drop on 15th March 2021, and lots of leaks seeming to spring up about this new DLC chapter, it feels like we’re on the cusp of learning a lot more about it. Perhaps that trailer will confirm the release date for us.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.