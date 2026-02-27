With so many rumours circulating, you may be wondering if Leon dies in Resident Evil Requiem.

The iconic RE2 and RE4 protagonist made his long-awaited return to the series alongside Grace Ashcroft in Requiem.

Naturally, it should go without saying that this article will have some major spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem's main story.

But without further ado, here's what happened to Leon Kennedy, and if he dies at the end of Resident Evil Requiem.

Does Leon die in Resident Evil Requiem? Leon's canon fate explained

There are two endings to Resident Evil Requiem. One in which Leon dies, and one in which he lives.

You will be pleased to learn that Leon does not die in the canon ending of Resident Evil Requiem.

In this ending, Grace releases Elpis, which turns out not to be a new virus, but a cure for all viruses.

For anyone familiar with Greek mythology, Elpis is a minor goddess of hope, so it's rather fitting that this is what is capable of putting a stop to the virus.

By releasing Elpis, Grace is able to deliver the cure to Leon, thereby saving his life and allowing him to fight on against Victor Gideon as the final boss.

In the non-canon ending, Grace destroys Elpis instead of freeing it, which infuriates Zeno, a clone of Albert Wesker from the original Resident Evil.

In retaliation, Zeno unceremoniously kills Leon, pretty much ending the game there and then.

That's just not an ending worthy of Leon S Kennedy, though, so it's a good job that the canon ending sees him live on to smash zombie skulls another day.

