The music by David Housden deserves a shout-out, too, for putting it all together in its charming way.

Keep on reading discover who voices Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy in Disney Illusion Island and to see where you might recognise the voice actors from.

Disney Illusion Island cast - voice actors confirmed

Here is the full list of confirmed Disney Illusion Island voice actors (as per the game’s credits):

Bill Farmer plays Goofy

Bret Iwan plays Mickey Mouse

Corey Burton plays Narrator, Mazzy, Toku, and Thief #1

Kaitlyn Robrock plays Minnie Mouse

Tony Anselmo plays Donald Duck

David Holt

Debra Wilson

Kosha Engler

Lucy Newman-Williams

Rasmus Hardiker

Unfortunately, we’re not too sure which characters that half of the cast voice in the game as the credits don’t tell us that. We’ll update the page if/when this information becomes available.

If you’re into your Disney, you’ve probably noticed that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck are all played by their longstanding official voice actors as in the cartoons. This definitely adds an extra layer of authenticity to the game!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How do you know the Disney Illusion Island cast?

There are some recognisable voices in Disney Illusion Island, not least in the core cast of the four playable characters. You may recognise any number of the voice actors from appearances across other video games, TV shows, and films.

Bret Iwan plays Mickey Mouse

Bret Iwan has been the voice of Mickey Mouse since 2009, taking over from Wayne Allwine. If you’ve played any game, watched any film or seen any TV show starring Mickey Mouse since 2009 you have been listening to Bret Iwan. To date, just four people have been the official Mickey Mouse voice actor.

Kaitlyn Robrock plays Minnie Mouse

Kaitlyn Robrock has voiced Minnie Mouse since 2019 but has also most recently appeared in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Fire Emblem: Engage, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Tony Anselmo plays Donald Duck

A long-time collaborator with Disney, Tony Anselmo has provided the voice of Donald Duck in everything since 1986. The voice actor has only voiced two other roles since: as Thug Guard in 1986’s The Great Mouse Detective and the Mayor in one episode of The Real Ghostbusters (also in 1986).

More like this

Bill Farmer plays Goofy

Bill Farmer has provided the voice of Goofy in everything since 1987. He’s also voice-acted as Pluto in various things over the years. Not just stuck as one character, you may also recognise Bill Farmer from voice appearances in Space Jam, The 7D, Amphibia, and more.

Corey Burton plays Narrator, Mazzy, Toku, and Thief#1

Finally, we have Corey Burton, who plays the Narrator and provides voices for other characters in Disney Illusion Island. With 470 credits to his name, you’re bound to have heard Corey Burton’s voice before. He is the official voice actor for Dale (of Chip and Dale game), after all.

He’s also appeared in Disney’s Hercules and Atlantis, various animated Star Wars shows, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, God of War (2018), Batman: Arkham City, and even Ted Lasso (as the True Spirit of Adventure).

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.