What time does Digimon Story: Time Stranger release in the UK?

Digimon Story: Time Stranger releases on 2nd October 2025 at 11pm BST on PC, and on 3rd October 2025 at 5am on consoles.

While that's the UK release time, depending on your time zone, the game releases across both 2nd and 3rd October.

Here's when Digimon Story: Time Stranger releases in your time zone:

US West Coast (PDT) 3pm, 2nd October (PC) 9pm, 2nd October (Console)

US Central (CDT) – 5pm, 2nd October 5pm, 2nd October (PC) 11pm, 2nd October (Console)

US East Coast (EDT) – 6pm, 2nd October 6pm, 2nd October (PC) 12am, 3rd October (Console)

Central Europe (CEST) 12am, 3rd October (PC) 6am, 3rd October (Console)

Singapore (SGT) 6am, 3rd October (PC) 12pm, 3rd October (Console)

Japan (JST) 7am, 3rd October (PC) 1pm, 3rd October (Console)

Australia East Coast (AEST) 8am, 3rd October (PC) 2pm, 3rd October (Console)

New Zealand (NZDT) 11am, 3rd October (PC) 5pm, 3rd October (Console)



What platforms can play Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story: Time Stranger launches on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While the game was officially announced way back in 2017, during the era of the PS4 and Xbox One, the long development cycle means it does not support either last-generation console.

The same is true, interestingly, for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

That being said, we think that if the game sells well enough, it would not be a surprise at all to see a Nintendo Switch 2 port, though whether this port would make its way onto the original Nintendo Switch console as well is entirely up in the air.

