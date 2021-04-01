Best gaming subscription boxes you can sign up for right now

There has long been more to gaming than just playing games and many titles are now franchises in their own right – with a ton of merchandise to go along with them!

So it’s a good job that we have subscription boxes now and many of them contain some sweet game merch from a variety of different titles – and you get a new box of goodies each month when you sign up. It’s like a birthday or Christmas every single month.

We’ve taken a look at what is around and here are some of the best subscription boxes that you can sign up to that have game-related products to send out.

Best gaming subscription boxes

Loot Crate

Loot Crate is one of the most well-known subscription services and they are certainly the most established having begun all the way back in 2012 – we can’t quite believe that was almost a decade ago either!

They have a special crate each month that purely caters to the gaming crowd. The latest box that you can still get until the end of April includes merch from such classic hits as Sea of Thieves, Destiny, Call of Duty and perhaps best of all, Nintendo 64 cult hit Conker’s Bad Fur Day- we’re sold.

Cost: £23+ shipping per month (Use promo code EGGSTRA25 to get 25% off)

Where to buy: Buy directly from Loot Crate

uOpen.com

Go retro with uOpen.com by signing to receive The Retro Store Monthly Gaming Club Box! You get three old school games each month sent to you and the titles you get are tailored to your taste and interests – so you’ll be extremely unlikely to be left with a game you don’t want. They have a wide variety to send from many different consoles from days gone by.

Cost: £13.33 per box

Where to buy: Buy directly from uOpen

PopinaBox

If the name hadn’t given it away, this service gets you some cool pop figurines and you’ll get sent a new one each month. Worried that you may end up with figures that you already own? Don’t be. They have a pop tracker so not only can you keep track of your collection, but you will never accidentally end up with a double.

Cost: From £9.99 per month

Where to buy: Buy directly from PopinaBox

Zavvi Zbox

Zavvi has long been more than just a place to pick up games and Blu-Rays and they now heavily feature merchandise you can buy on their website from a variety of different franchises. The Zbox is growing in popularity and rightly so as it gives you a lot of unique and rare items each and every month!

Cost: From £19.99 per month

Where to buy: Buy directly from Zavvi

MyGeekBox

Head over to MyGeekBox and join up to their subscription service to get a multitude of different items each and every month! You’ll get between 4 and 7 items each time a batch is sent out and items you will get range from T-shirts to cool and exclusive figures!

Cost: £19.99 per month

Where to buy: Buy directly from MyGeekBox

