When we spoke to the developers of the upcoming cosy game Moonlight Peaks, they were keen to praise this sub-genre that is always providing good vibes.

Producer Erik Kors said: "I think, during COVID, there were a lot of people that started with Animal Crossing. And don't get me wrong, it helps [game developers] if a lot people start playing a certain game genre, and I think a lot of people got introduced to gaming in that way,"

Game director Yannis added: "Next to that, it's fair to say that games in general provide a bit of escapism, right? And, I mean, there's a lot of awful things going on in the world, and cosy games are a good escape for that as well. So they provide some comfort, and yeah, a really nice place to be."

Indeed, as the nights get longer, the weather gets colder and any evening plans start to look less appealing, you may well find yourself being drawn to quaint, calm, low-stakes games to play at home.

If that’s the case, we have you covered. Here are 14 games which’ll give you a cosy autumnal feel without having to leave the house.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is one of the biggest indie games in history. ConcernedApe

If you're into your cosy games, chances are that you've at least heard of Stardew Valley. And if you haven't already had the pleasure of playing it, prepare to say goodbye to all your spare time.

In the game, you'll inherit your grandfather's old farm plot in a place called — you guessed it — Stardew Valley. It's a simple setup, and the graphics are charmingly basic too, but the gameplay loop will suck you in for days.

As the official synopsis puts it, "Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?"

Eric Barone, also known as Concerned Ape, is the solo developer of Stardew Valley. And while you wait for his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, it'll be well worth your time to take a trip to Stardew Valley and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

Unpacking

Come for the simple task, stay for the deep story. Humble Games

Unpacking is a perfect example of a cosy game that goes above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a truly memorable experience.

On paper, it looks like a simple task-completing game. Indeed, it gives you a series of boxes to empty and rooms to arrange, and it won't outstay its welcome.

It's also something far deeper than that. As you move through the game's levels, you'll gradually piece together the story behind the boxes you're unpacking. There's love, loss and loads more to discover as you come to understand why each move has happened. Low stakes, high enjoyment – it's everything you need from a cosy game!

Tiny Bookshop

The dream job, am I right? Neoludic Games

Let’s face it, everyone who loves reading has had a dream about opening their own bookshop and having thoughtful conversations with likeminded customers while sharing your impeccably curated selection with the world. Well, with Tiny Bookshop, you can live that dream as you enter the fictional seaside town of Bookstonbury with your own trailer and a dream to keep the literate town afloat with your latest stock.

Players can decorate their trailer however they see fit, with a remarkable number of objects open to buying in various stages of the game. And of course, you must maintain a well-stocked trailer, so it’s best to hit the newspaper listings every day and pick out the best boxes of books from all sorts of genres to make sure you’re giving the punters what they want.

You’re encouraged to tailor your stock and your trailer for different locations with the main aim of selling out every day – which is surprisingly harder than you think… and the best bit is meeting the weird and wonderful residents of Bookstonbury who will come to your shop every single day and ask for recommendations. You get to scour your shelves made up of real books and a couple of fictional ones to find the right thing for them – or something a little bit different that might pique their interests.

It’s easy to find yourself completely immersed in the world of Bookstonbury as you make your way through the seasons to new locations to sell your books. You get to tittle-tattle with the locals, cause a little bit of mischief with some tasks, and even get to adopt a dog, making this one for the booklovers and the gossips among us. Sign us up!

A Little to the Left

Prepare for a puzzling good time. Secret Mode

As the official synopsis puts it: "A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organise household items into pleasing arrangements."

There is, of course, a catch! You'll need to keep your eyes peeled for "a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos". Even cosy games need something for the player to rally against.

There are over 100 "satisfying messes to tidy" in this chilled puzzle experience. And if that sounds like your cup of tea, what are you waiting for?

Bugsnax

Dress to impress in Bugsnax. Young Horses

Created by Young Horses, the team behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Bugsnax rarely takes its tongue out of its cheek. If Rare had developed Pokémon in the 1990s, it might have felt like this.

Playing as a hard-boiled journalist on the tail of a missing explorer, you arrive at an island occupied by critters who are halfway between, as you may well guess, a bug and a snack.

There are 112 to capture and feed to others in order to progress – with punning portmanteau names like Shishkabug, Flapjackarak and Cinnasnail.

Kevin Zuhn’s script has the same goofily dry humour, and its cast of muppet-adjacent characters - who you’ll have to interview to progress the story - are impeccably titled. In the course of your investigation, you’ll be happily acquainted with Texan ketchup-farmer Wambus Troubleham, obnoxious photographer Beffica Winklesnoot, and general practitioner Eggabell Batternugget.

Even though Bugsnax is suffused with off-the-wall wholesomeness, there’s a morbid secret at the heart of Snaktooth Island, but we’ll leave you to uncover it. Even as the story gets darker, the action keeps its dedication to silliness.

Untitled Goose Game

Cause mischief in Untitled Goose Game. House House

Swans may be the property of the crown, but it’s geese who think they own the place. Untitled Goose Game invites you to step into the webbed feet of a particularly antisocial bird, a bird who can’t have a relaxing afternoon unless several others have been ruined.

Heartwarming cel-shaded graphics and short musical snippets of Debussy’s piano Préludes give this one the air of a leisurely jaunt – but make no mistake, your modus operandi is to be as mean as possible.

Over the length of about three hours, you’ll drop a bucket onto a punter, relocate a delicious lunch and cause a man to shatter his dartboard, to name just a few hijinks.

It’s cosy and it simmers with lazy energy – but we can’t help but feel that it’s also a way to develop dark triad personality features. Rarely have we felt so morally compromised by a game as when stealing a small, confused boy’s model aeroplane and then doubling back to pinch his glasses. There’s no abuse like goose abuse.

Bee Simulator

There's lots to explore in Bee Simulator. Varsav Game Studios

If Bugsnax hasn’t fulfilled your creepy-crawly quota, there’s an even more low-tempo insect game to try. Climate change and habitat loss are famously making life hard for our humble Hymenoptera, so we’re on board with anything that gives bees a PR boost.

The ‘simulator’ part of this game’s title is a tad misleading – this isn’t an intensely detailed recreation, but more of a storybook version of beehood. To call its tone ‘twee’ would be to undersell how honey-sweet it is – your character’s name is ‘Beescuit’, and no questionable pun on the word ‘bee’ is left unexploited as you island-hop from pollen source to pollen source.

Some of the controls can be a bit bumbling, though, and moving up and down feels jerky at times, as though your bee’s just woken up from a long nap.

The best part of the game has to be the stirring, romantic soundtrack from Mikołaj Stroiński, who worked on The Witcher 3. The whole atmosphere is unbeatable for a sunny Sunday with no commitments, perfect for a chilled barbecue. BYO-Bee.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Maybe the treasure was the friends we found along the way... Nintendo

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker may lure you into a comparable state of unstable relaxation. On the one hand, it’s frankly adorable, inspired by Japanese hakoniwa, small boxed gardens which often have miniature figures placed inside them.

On the other hand, it won’t give your brain an easy ride. If a toddler watches you play this game, twisting miniature dioramas so that a joyful cartoon mushroom can uncover their beloved stars, they might be lulled into an afternoon doze. What they’d be missing is the steam coming out of your ears as you try to reverse engineer Nintendo EAD’s intricate primary-coloured Rubik’s Cubes.

Even as you put your noggin to good use, the stakes are gloriously low. Captain Toad can’t jump, nor is he very inclined to move quickly. There is no Kingdom-ending danger here, as the yelping, fluting, whistling soundtrack will assure you. Captain Toad is just a fungus who’s up for a challenge, as we all should be.

Eastshade

Paint beautiful scenery in Eastshade. Eastshade Studios

It’s a great time to raid your savings and book a flight to any country which has rolling vistas more appealing than a Morrison’s car park. If your overdraft’s a bit imperilled, though, we can heartily recommend Eastshade, which will see you becoming an itinerant painter who’s shipwrecked on an aesthetically pleasing island, occupied by a range of bawdy animal-people.

The coast of Eastshade is a sedate one, and the activities it offers are as soothing as aloe vera on a sunburn: you’ll spend time crafting canvases, conversing with eccentrics, and framing your next masterpiece. The questing here has the feeling of the downtime in Majora’s Mask or the Elder Scrolls – you’ll be doing neighbourly, entirely non-stressful tasks like giving dating advice to a merchant, or painting a heroic portrait of a chicken, while wandering hallowed woods adorned with butterflies.

Eastshade is gaming as aftercare, guaranteed to lower your heart rate. If you’ve had one too many ciders at sports day, then daubing a portrait of a woman with the head of a deer might be the only thing you can deal with.

Chibi-Robo

Chibi-Robo loves to help. Skip Ltd., Nintendo

The release of the Switch 2 and its accompanying online GameCube library has prodded a few undervalued classics back into the gaming public’s consciousness, not the least of which is the bonsai-sized android simulator Chibi-Robo.

At 10 centimetres tall, the titular robo is a half-pint-sized hero with a plug on his tail that will need the occasional charge to restore full vim and vigour. The story places this metal housekeeping droid to look after the young girl of a family, a little like if Robin Williams's Bicentennial Man were shrunk to pocket-sized proportions.

In this case, your owner Jenny is a rather eccentric girl who only speaks in ribbits – and while this isn’t a work of gritty social realism, there is a little thematic complexity to the story as the Sanderson family’s ‘moolah’ problems become clear. To begin to sort out their issues, you’ll have to make do with what you kind find on the floor – a toothbrush, a spoon, a dog tag.

It might be too hot to do your real chores – but in this case, it can be incredible fun to deal with someone else’s.

Spyro 2 (Spyro Reignited)

Sypro 2 is well worth trying. Toys for Bob, Insomniac Games, Iron Galaxy

There’s a Saturday morning nostalgia about this game, with its mild cartoon peril and heady surreal mixture of spelunking mice, nonchalant fauns and bumbling monks. It’s a sort of gentle fever-dream, so don’t expect everything to make sense. Why does the amply-winged Spyro need to learn to climb ladders?

No, this is a place beyond rationality. Summer Forest, the first hub world, is a demi-paradise, where sheep spring, waterways tumble on, and your dragonfly assistant Spark can, against all the logic of the food chain, eat as many frogs as they like. Calming exterior aside, Spyro 2 will occasionally test your mettle, like when it impels you to charge into several gyrating hula girls in a row.

You might think that the dragon’s name comes from fire – ‘pyro’. But this is a game that you can put on to steady yourself, a dragon world where nothing can go too wrong – so maybe it’s more like the Spanish ‘espiro’ – to breathe.

Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast features immaculate vibes. Armor Games Studios

Bear and Breakfast certainly subscribes to the cutesy model of ursine life. The title gives a big clue as to the game’s setup – you control Hank, a bear with insomnia who comes into possession of a B&B via a creepy shark he meets in the woods.

This is a management game that’s laid-back, even when you start to operate a small chain of wooden establishments. It’s not too open-ended, with a clear linear story which sends you on a raft of errands – like helping Charlotte, a witch who’s also a crocodile, who’s run out of charcoal lilies for her pickle juice.

‘Humans are wack,’ says Will the drunk bird, ‘I read it in a magazine’. Even so, they have disposable income, and if you’re serious about acquiring the bear necessities then you’ll need to run a tight ship as a hotelier. And all of it is very enjoyable, but why they didn’t choose the title ‘BearBnB’, we may never know.

Dave the Diver

Dave and the gang. MINTROCKET, Nexon

As the weather gets colder, many of us yearn for a sunny beach. Dave the Diver is the next best thing – probably the most respectable ‘pixellated scuba diving/sushi bar simulator’ in the business.

The setting is the Blue Hole, a mystifying patch of water which morphs its contents and geography every time you come back for air. In these diving sections, you’ll have to collect fish for the evening’s service – via the most satisfying harpoon gameplay ever created – as well as constructing underwater firearms, investigating the civilisation of the Sea People and hoovering up bits and bobs for eclectic characters.

By night, Dave is a sushi server at Bancho’s diner – carefully sloshing green tea into the cups of expectant customers, building a tempting menu and choosing which stools go with which lamps for optimum profit.

This waterlogged game is filled with lapping waves, charming dialogue and shirts which might have been rejected from Miami Vice for being ‘too loud’. If you're missing the ocean, this is the place to jump in, head-first.

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer features some stunning art. Thunder Lotus Games

A ‘psychopomp’ is the name for a mythological role which has existed in many cultures – it means someone who’s a spiritual guide to the afterlife. Anubis; the Valkyries; Heibai Wuchang – all of these figures offer to hold your metaphorical hand and lead you to the next world after your clogs are popped.

If this sounds a bit too morbid to be classified as ‘cosy’, you’ve not come across Spiritfarer yet. In this award-winning effort from Thunder Lotus Games, you and your delightful pet cat inherit the role of metaphysical ferrymaster from Charon. As you go, you’ll invite departed spirits aboard your boat, each with their own backstory to unravel and characterful minigame to unlock.

In charting the far corners of the sea and tweaking your boat, the gameplay settles into a well-realised genre combo of platformer and city builder. The art direction is sumptuous – warming, charming and redolent of your favourite animation from childhood. More than anything, Spiritfarer feels like an emotionally nourishing game – it’s like a long hug at a funeral, encouraging the player to embrace loss and to find the love behind grief.

