Following our review, we've played through the whole campaign so if you're wondering how many missions there are and how long it takes to beat, we've got you covered.

Battlefield 6 missions list

Battlefield 6's campaign is a fairly short one, consisting of only nine missions.

Here is a full list of the missions in Battlefield 6's campaign:

Always Faithful The Rock Operation Gladius Night Raid No Sleep Moving Mountains Nile Guard Operation Ember Strike Always Forward

Each of these missions contains a number of collectibles, too. There are 30 total dog tags to find across the various missions, as well as a T-rex dinosaur collectible.

There are also several achievements earned by completing each level in the campaign, as well as a few earned by completing certain optional objectives in certain levels, like destroying 10 mannequins in The Rock.

How long is the Battlefield 6 campaign? Hours to beat explained

As mentioned above, the Battlefield 6 campaign is not very long, coming in at only nine total missions.

As such, it will take you roughly 5-6 hours to complete the entire Battlefield 6 campaign.

Naturally, if you're playing on a harder difficulty or are struggling a bit, it may take you a couple of hours longer, and vice versa if you are playing on an easier difficulty.

While it does appear quite short, it is actually a bit longer than the Battlefield 2042 campaign, and around the same as the campaigns for Battlefield 3, 4, 5 and 1.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.