Now with new graphics, audio revamping and a multitude of "quality of life" improvements, this is set to be the definitive way to play the original Ark release.

One thing that has become apparent is the confusion over what Ark: Survival Ascended entails, and how it all fits into the previously announced Ark 2.

To help clarify things, head below for all the latest details surrounding, gameplay, release date, price and what to expect in the Ark: Survival Ascended package.

What is Ark: Survival Ascended? Is it Ark 2?

Described as a "next-generation remaster", Ark: Survival Ascended is essentially a remake of 2015's Ark: Survival Evolved.

It arrives with everything from the original game, including The Island base map and all of the DLC, as well as the battle royale spin-off Survival of the Fittest.

Developed by Grove Street Games and published by original developer Studio Wildcard, the remake will feature new split-screen multiplayer, cross-progression and cross-platform support from launch.

Numerous quality of life improvements have also been promised by the team, such as redesigned user interfaces, dynamic navigation for intelligent creature pathfinding, photo mode, new camera systems, a new map system and tracking system, along with new gameplay items, structures and changes to existing items and creatures.

Modding will also play a big part. "The most game-changing new feature coming to Ark: Survival Ascended is cross-platform modding," said Studio Wildcard executive producer Jatheish Karunakaran (via Xbox Wire).

"PC players of the original game have had the luxury of playing with mods for the last eight years, and soon that benefit will be available on every platform.

Karunakaran added: "The new in-game CurseForge mod browser, which will be directly accessible from the main menu of the game, will soon be filled with new structures, dinos, maps, decorative pieces and game modes.

"We’re also working closely with professional game studios and developers to bring their original content and IP to Ark: Survival Ascended, to make it the ultimate gaming modding ecosystem."

This is not to be confused with Ark 2, which was announced at the 2020 Game Awards and will arrive in late 2024 for Xbox and PC. It will star Vin Diesel and Auli'i Cravalho as its main protagonists.

Ark: Survival Ascended was released in early access for Windows PC on 26th October 2023. It will then arrive on Xbox Series/S in November 2023, before leaving early access altogether in late 2024.

At the time of writing, the game is not expected to come to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or any last-gen consoles. This potentially might change in the future, considering Ark: Survival Evolved was released on all platforms.

What does Ark: Survival Ascended gameplay look like?

Built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 for next-gen, Ark: Survival Ascended will feature the same action-adventure survival gameplay that featured in the 2015 game.

A 4K launch trailer provides a good look at the world, its creatures and some small snippets of gameplay. Check it out below:

Ark: Survival Ascended supports up to 70 players via online multiplayer, with private sessions allowing up to eight players and local split-screen available for groups of between two to four players.

How much is Ark: Survival Ascended price?

Ark: Survival Ascended is available for a price of $44.99/£37.99. An introductory early access offer on PC reduces the cost to $39.99/£34.19 until 1st November 2023.

It was originally priced at $49.99/£44.99 as part of an Ark Respawned Bundle that would have included Ark 2. However, since the latter was delayed, Ark: Survival Ascended was then released as a standalone.

