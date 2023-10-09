Finding all 10 Mysterious Shards in AC Mirage will let you open up three secret chests in the Northern Oasis, as part of The Calling.

Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

Open up the three chests and you’ll get your hands on the Samsaama Dagger, Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword and Milad’s Outfit Armour – the Legendary Isu weapons and armour set.

You will definitely want to grab these items as soon as possible, which you can start doing as soon as you find the Oasis during Nehal’s Calling Case, after completing My Old Home upon bagging your first major assassination.

Read on to find out how to find Mysterious Shards in AC Mirage and where the locations of all 10 are.

How to find Mysterious Shards in AC Mirage

You’ll find Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Tha’abeen members – NPCs that patrol the streets wearing black robes.

To collect a Mysterious Shard off of one of these Tha’abeen members, you can either pickpocket them or kill them and collect the item from their corpse. Lovely.

A golden icon will appear over the heads of the NPCs carrying the Mysterious Shards when you get close enough to them (after you complete My Old Home), and there are two in each of the five areas – Wilderness, Round City, Karkh, Abbasiyah and Harbiyah.

We recommend you use Eagle Sense/Vision and Basim’s eagle, Enkidu, to find them patrolling urban areas in each district.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All Mysterious Shard locations in AC Mirage

The best way to find all 10 Mysterious Shard locations in AC Mirage is to check out the incredibly helpful video from YouTuber ConCon above. Use this short but sweet upload to find the rough locations of each Mysterious Shard (and see where to use them).

If you’d rather have a written list, though, we’ve got you covered! Just remember that the Tha’abeen don’t stick to the same spot, and instead walk a pre-determined path - so you might not find them in the exact same spots, but nearby.

More like this

Here’s how to find all Mysterious Shard locations in AC Mirage:

Abbasiyah | Around the Scriptorium in the north-west of the district

| Around the Scriptorium in the north-west of the district Abbasiyah | Around the east of the district/crossing over into the Karkh border

| Around the east of the district/crossing over into the Karkh border Harbiyah | Around the south-west of Damascus Gate/Quadrangle of the Persians

| Around the south-west of Damascus Gate/Quadrangle of the Persians Harbiyah | Around the east of Upper Harbor, in the Khuld area

| Around the east of Upper Harbor, in the Khuld area Karkh | Around the north-east of the district

| Around the north-east of the district Karkh | Around the Tabik area of the district

| Around the Tabik area of the district Round City | Around the south of the district (Residential district area)

| Around the south of the district (Residential district area) Round City | Around the north of the district (Administrative district area)

| Around the north of the district (Administrative district area) Wilderness | In the south of the Wilderness (Jarjarāyā area around the viewpoint)

| In the south of the Wilderness (Jarjarāyā area around the viewpoint) Wilderness | Around the north-west of the district in the Anbar area

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.