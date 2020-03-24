Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Disney Plus goes live – fans say “staying in doesn’t look so bad now”
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Disney Plus goes live – fans say “staying in doesn’t look so bad now”

Fans are delighted that the streaming platform has finally launched in the UK after a long wait

Disney+UK_Devices_TV

Published:

Following a long wait, Disney+ has finally arrived in the UK—launching more than three months after it was first released across the Atlantic.

Advertisement

And the launch couldn’t have come at a better time for Disney fans—with British citizens urged to stay indoors in an address by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The platform includes a wealth of classic Disney movies in addition to a strand of original and beloved TV shows, including new Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Toy Story 4 spin-off Forky Asks a Question and The Simpsons.

Sign up to Disney+ now for £59.99 annual subscription or £5.99 a month

And Disney fans have reacted positively to the launch of the new streaming service—with many expressing relief at some welcome good news amongst the current crisis.

One Twitter user wrote, “Disney Plussed up. Scrolling through the menus I forgot how many films they actually have. Buzzing to get these in my peepers in 4K.”

Another fan tweeted, “Staying inside doesn’t seem so bad now. Disney+ is out in the UK now!” while a third added, “Oh, hello! What perfect timing to welcome you into my life.”

Many other fans shared what their first priority would be upon starting their subscription.

One user tweeted, “First thing to watch on #DisneyPlusUK? Reliving my childhood with the 1994 Spider-man series.”

And another claimed, “What to watch first…. apart from Bedknobs & Broomsticks!”

Whatever your first choice is though, there’s certainly no shortage of films and TV shows to work your way through.

Advertisement

We’ve got a full guide to everything coming to Disney+, as well as the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. 

Tags

All about The Simpsons

Screen Shot 2019-01-11 at 11.47.19
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Disney Plus Live

Disney Plus UK is now live – how to sign up, download the app and start streaming

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)

What do The Simpsons cast look like in real life?

Disney Plus is available on Sky Q

How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV

Disney Plus TV

How do I get Disney+ on my smart TV? How to download and set up the app