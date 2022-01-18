Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: UK release date, specs and pricing

The Apple-owned audio company has confirmed the Beats Fit Pro buds, which are essentially a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro , will be released on 28th January, with the UK pre-orders starting on 24th January. They are priced at £199.99.

The Beats Fit Pro noise cancelling wireless earbuds have been available in the US since November last year – but they are finally coming to the UK.

They are instantly recognisable thanks to the unique “wing tip” fin design that keeps them sitting snug inside your ear, and they are powered by Apple’s latest H1 chip – the same as the premium AirPods – which opens up features for iOS users.

Android fans will be glad to hear that these are compatible with their devices via the Beats app, although some capabilities are locked to iPhones and iPads, including automatic switching, spatial audio and the “Hey Siri” hands-free voice control.

Here’s what you need to know about the Beats Fit Pro ahead of the UK release this month, including specs, battery life, controls, and colour options.

Beats Fit Pro UK release date

The Beats Fit Pro will be released in the UK on 28th January 2022. You can order a set from 24th January, with a listing available on the Apple website. It is likely they will also be stocked at retailers including Amazon, Currys, Very, John Lewis and more.

Beats Fit Pro UK pricing

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are priced at £199.99 in the UK. That places them inside the premium earbuds category, with a few of the big rivals including the AirPods Pro (£189), Sony WF-1000XM4 (£229) and Bose QuietComfort Buds (£249).

Beats Fit Pro features and specs

As the name suggests, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds are being geared towards fans of fitness and exercise. Their flexible wingtip design is somewhat unique, seemingly helping to keep the buds comfortable in your ears for longer periods of time.

Whether that’s true remains to be seen, but we will be reviewing the earbuds in the coming days so be sure to stick with RadioTimes.com for the verdict.

Thanks to the internals, specifically Apple’s H1 chip, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds have many – but not all – features offered by AirPods Pro, at least for iOS users.

Those features include spatial audio, access to the Siri voice helper and the use of the “Find My” app on iOS devices to locate the buds if they go missing. However, these are not an iOS-only set of earbuds, and anyone with an Android device can access features like one-touch pairing and customisable controls via the Beats app. Unlike the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro won’t have any Apple MagSafe capabilities.

One of the selling points for all buyers will be active noise cancellation (ANC), which limits the sounds of the outside world when the earbuds are being used. There is also an extra transparency mode that won’t block out just as much noise.

In terms of battery life, Beats has said that you can expect up to six hours of listening time with ANC or transparency modes turned on. That will increase up to 27 hours of listening time when paired with the carrying case, which charges via USB-C.

The Beats Fit Pro are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant earbuds and will come in four different colour options in the UK at launch: black, white, grey and purple.

For the latest news, reviews, guides, and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and consider signing up to receive our tech newsletter. Still not sure? Check out this AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 comparison.