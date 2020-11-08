Where to buy Xbox Series X and S: pre-order deals, who has stock and lockdown collection

It is, somehow, nearly November and that means one thing for video game fans- the new era of next-generation consoles is upon us.

Xbox took a simpler approach to the launch of the Xbox Series X than the PlayStation 5 -Microsoft players had weeks to gear themselves up for the rush of them going on sale.

There are two consoles available the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S edition (£349) and both are due to release on the same day, November 10th.

And while it may only seem like yesterday when we found the official price, specs and games for the Xbox Series X, the chance to pre-order the console has been and gone – now it’s a case to keep an eye out on the places below on the 10th November launch date.

Now with a second lockdown in the UK things have changed a bit when it comes to release date. Firstly, there’s no rush to the store on launch day. Second, if you have already pre-ordered you need to check collection rules, and third, if you want a launch date buy then bookmark this page as it’s online all the way now.

We’ll be updating this page as an when we learn of more Xbox Series S and X pre-orders and launch day news. We’ve also rounded up some of the cheapest deals on the older Xbox One.

Xbox One S 1TB console, 1 white controller, GPU 1 month for £1 dash offer £249.99 at Very

Xbox Series X Pre-order deals

Pre-orders were available as of 22nd September at 8am in the UK – for both the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. But while gamers had ample notice to pick one up, unlike what happened with the PS5 pre-order release that was, well not ideal, they sold out extremely quickly- with several big retailers seeing their websites buckling under the pressure of how many people were trying to get hold of one.

It is worth checking out the below links every now and then to see if more have been released.

Where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X was available to pre-order at a number of retailers and while we expected more to be released shortly afterwards, there has not been a second wave of pre-orders yet. We only have a few weeks now until the November 10th release date and while we still expect another round of pre-orders- the window is getting shorter for it to happen.

Smyths and GAME were the places to go if you would rather pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, monthly as they will be the only ones to have Xbox All Access as an option. Hopefully, that will be an option again if more go live.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very had them which offers its own instalment plan for all its products.

We will continue to keep this page updated with the latest retailers and their stock levels- although the chances of more pre-orders becoming available are looking less and less likely by the day.

Xbox Series X Pre-order UK

Currys PC World

GAME

GAME still has some pre-orders available for both versions of the console- best to get in there quickly!

Amazon

As one of the most popular retailers, Amazon is struggling to keep up with the pre-order demand. However, they do regularly top-up stock throughout the day so do keep checking back.

SimplyGames

SimplyGames came through for gamers later in the day on PS5 pre-order day, so keep an eye on the site for late pre-order releases.

John Lewis

John Lewis had plenty of stock for the PS5 but held off pre-orders until some of the others had sold out so keep an eye out.

Very

Very did have PS5 in stock and was a good place to look as the other retailers started to sell out. You could register your interest in advance for Xbox Series X pre-orders.

AO.com

AO.com has a pre-order search filter so keep an eye for Xbox Series X and S pre-order.

Xbox Series X – £479 (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

Xbox Series S – £279 (includes 3 Month Game Pass)

ShopTo.Net

Another retailer that proved useful on PS5 pre-order day was ShopTo.Net, we expect it to release Xbox Series X pre-order stock on its set page.

Tesco

No more popping into store on the release date, so check Tesco Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Microsoft

Will I be able to pick up my Xbox Series X pre-order in lockdown?

Understandably, the news that a second national lockdown is on the way for England has made those eager to play the next-gen consoles a little nervous. The lockdown is, currently, due to last until December 3rd- long after the release of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Whilst online orders should hopefully be delivered without issue, what does this mean for those of us that have one ordered from a store that will be shut due to being non-essential?

Well, there is a glimmer of hope that came from the announcements and it can be found in the term ‘click and collect’. Whilst stores like GAME and Smyths will not be able to physically open, click and collect is allowed and it seems likely that those shops, and others in the same boat, will be looking into how to implement that now.

Smyths has done this before, so it stands to reason that they will do the same again while, hopefully, it will just be a case of working out logistics before GAME follow suit.

GAME has put out a couple of announcements already via Twitter

We are working to understand the latest government guidance and will provide updates on pre-orders when we have them. Please check your local stores Twitter feeds for updates and keep an eye on your emails, junk/spam folders for further information in the coming weeks. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

And this one which is only mentioning the Xbox Series X currently but, curiously, a now-deleted tweet did previously mention the PS5 alongside it. It is unclear why that has since been changed to mention just the Microsoft console. They have since been in touch with customers to inform them that they will be able to turn up to collect the consoles on launch day, but all payments need to be made before stores close for a month on Wednesday.

XBOX SERIES S/X – STORE PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

Keep this page bookmarked and we will update you on the latest with the lockdown situation as soon as we hear more- which should be any day now with the release dates right around the corner.

Xbox Series X Accessories

A selection of Xbox Series X accessories are also available to pre-order now.

However, good news for you existing Xbox owners who have already snapped up many of the great additions you can get for the console- they will work on the Xbox Series X too! So anything that you buy now will not need replacing and while there will likely be new, snazzier versions when the console launches, such as the controller, you won’t have to buy them straight away in order to make the most out of the new console.

And above are all the brands that have been officially licensed by Microsoft to make the accessories and as you can see, there are a lot of them!

Here are some of the items you can buy right now that will work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Maybe you are yet to join the Xbox world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you may be interested in.

And, we’d suggest keeping an eye on our Xbox Series X Black Friday page, too.

