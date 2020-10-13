When is Apple’s iPhone 12 event? How to watch in UK and what to expect from iPhone 12 to AirTags

Few product launches generate quite as much hype as the iPhone – and Apple fans have had to wait even longer than usual.

Delays due to the coronavirus pandemic meant Apple’s smartphone missed its traditional September unveiling for the first time – and while the launch day queues are more likely to be online this year, the iPhone 12 is finally set to be announced this October.

Hot on the heels of their September ‘Time Flies’ event, Apple is hosting another show for the launch of the iPhone 12 called ‘Hi. Speed’ – here’s how to watch, what to expect and all the rumours so far about Apple’s latest must-have mobile.

When is the iPhone 12 event?

The iPhone 12 launch event will take place on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 6pm UK Time (10am PDT) – which also happens to be Amazon Prime Day.

Good news travels fast. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on October 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Tap the ♥️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/jxal9gXpKA — Apple (@Apple) October 6, 2020

How to watch iPhone 12 launch event

You can watch the event through Apple’s website, as well as their YouTube channel.

Those with an Apple device – which we imagine would be most people watching this event – can watch through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

What to expect from the iPhone 12

It’s finally happening – we’ve spent months detailing the tumours and leaks surrounding the iPhone, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple’s latest flagship.

Four iPhone 12 models

There’s a bit of contention over the names – but Apple is expected to launch four versions of the iPhone for the first time this year. So expect the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and new model rumoured to be called the iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12 price

If the iPhone 11 is anything to go by, the iPhone 12 will likely start at £700, with incremental price increases for the more premium models and bigger storage. However, a recent price leak suggested that the iPhone 12 could start as low as $549 (£421).

iPhone 12 release Date

Apple’s new products typically release a few weeks after their unveiling, with rumours pointing towards a mid-November launch – just in time for Black Friday.

iPhone 12 colours

The iPhone 12 colours are expected to be very similar to the iPhone 11 colours – expect a choice of six colours, with the lowest-selling iPhone 11 colour switched out for a new one.

The iPhone 11 Pro models had less choice with only four colours available: silver, space grey, gold and midnight green. Leaks suggest that midnight green will be getting the chop, however – with a new navy blue option set to take its place.

iPhone 12 features

The event’s name ‘Hi, Speed’ has already pointed towards one key feature – the new A14 Bionic chip is said to be ridiculously fast, 20 per cent faster than the A13 processor found in the iPhone 11.

The event name also refers to the high-speed 5G data network that will be supported by the iPhone for the first time. While 4G variants are said to be an option too, all four models will reportedly be available in 5G – so Apple fans can rejoice that the tech company has finally embraced the next evolution in communications.

In terms of design, the iPhone will be getting a redesign for the first time in the last few years – with the squared-off rectangular design of the iPhone 4/5 said to be making a comeback, as recently seen with the iPad Pro.

There will also be a LIDAR sensor in the camera setup – widely touted as a “3D camera” the sensor will be able to map out the physical area while taking photos, for better portrait mode pictures and AR effects.

What other products will be announced at the iPhone 12 event?

The iPhone 12 will, of course, be the big one – but Apple has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Not content with already releasing two new Apple Watches and iPads, Apple enthusiasts can also add the following to their collection:

AirTags

Some brand new hardware coming from Apple, Apple AirTags are tracker accessories that work much like the existing Tiles. The idea is that you clip the tag to a valuable – e.g. a wallet or bag – and then the tag can then be tracked on an iOS app, similar to the ‘Find My iPhone’ feature.

This being Apple, however, AirTags are rumoured to do far more than track nearby items. There is rumoured to be an AR mode, allowing misplaced AirTags to appear on your camera as balloons, as well as a ‘Lost Mode’ that can use other iPhones to find items out of range.

AirPods Studio

Apple’s AirPods revolutionised the wireless earphone market – and now they look set to do the same for Bluetooth headphones. The AirPods Studio will reportedly be over-ear headphones that offer active noise cancellation, equalizer adjustment options and head and neck detection – so they would automatically pause when pulled down to your neck.

HomePod Mini

Apple’s take on the Alexa-style smart speakers are said to be getting a smaller, cheaper alternative by the end of the year – think a HomePod version of the Echo Dot. The HomePod Mini is rumoured to only 3.3 inches high, cost around $100 (£76) and use a newer Apple S5 chipset (the same one found in the Apple Watch SE).

New Macs

Following the introduction of Apple Silicon – processors made by the tech giant themselves rather than using Intel’s chips – new Macs featuring the technology have been expected for some time. The entire Mac range is set to get a refresh using these new chips, with at least one expected by the end of the year, with rumoured candidates including a new MacBook Air, a 12-inch MacBook or a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Will there be ‘One More Thing’?

Apple knows how to end an event. They have a history of finishing their presentations, only to reappear with a game-changing new announcement like the Apple Watch or Apple Music – quite the mic drop.

As popular as ‘One More Thing’ is, it seems unlikely at this presentation – this is the second presentation Apple has had to fill with announcements, and COVID-19 has likely delayed several of their planned products.

However, just in case here is what Apple might save for a last-minute surprise:

Apple Glasses

Apple’s long-gestating answer to Google Glass, Apple Glasses are thought to be AR smart glasses that could display information on the lenses. A few leaks have suggested they could launch with the iPhone 12, and they would make a great ‘One More Thing’ announcement – though this tech is generally still thought to be a few years off.

Apple AirPower

AirPower was announced years ago as a wireless charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, only for the device to be quietly cancelled before launch. It seems Apple couldn’t quite get the tech working, but are reportedly working on a less ambitious version – and a last-minute iPhone 12 rumour suggests a new wireless charging mat is indeed being developed for use with a new magnetic iPhone case.

Next-gen AirPods

We know that new AirPods will be updated eventually given their popularity, it’s just a question of when. While we are supposedly getting the Airpod Studio, an official next-gen update on the earbud version isn’t expected until next year – unless they’ve been saved as a last-minute surprise?

