Our roundup of includes the latest Super Mario LEGO® sets, Super Mario toys and gaming console bundles. Whether your loved one is a long-time Super Mario fan, loves a novelty Nintendo product, or is completely new to gaming, you're sure to find something that's perfect for them.

Head on down the pipe to discover the best gifts for the Mario fan in your life, suitable for all ages and price points.

Celebrate 40 years of Mario with LEGO Happy birthday, Mario! This year sees the 40th anniversary of Nintendo's most iconic character, the Italian plumber who has spawned countless games and even a 2023 film. This is a huge milestone for Nintendo, and if you fancy joining in the celebrations, there are plenty of LEGO Super Mario sets to help you bring your love of Mario from the screen to the real world. Go on, it's the perfect time to treat yourself. Shop Super Mario sets at LEGO

Best Super Mario gifts, toys and LEGO sets to buy in 2025

Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi

Mario and Yoshi LEGO. Nintendo

Mario is joined by one of his most iconic friends in this Super Mario LEGO set. This bright display model is great for tapping into nostalgia and the pixelated detail make this a great piece of retro décor for any room.

Plus, you can turn handles and dials to reveal a running effect and Yoshi sticking out his tongue.

Buy Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi for £114.99 at LEGO

Piranha Plant

Piranha Plant. LEGO

Most Super Mario gamers spend their time trying to avoid piranha plants, but luckily this one from LEGO is far from dangerous.

This model is highly posable and comes with two coins that have mysterious effects.

Buy Piranha Plant for £57.99 at LEGO

The Mighty Bowser™

The Mighty Bowser™ LEGO

This detailed LEGO set is here to help you celebrate one of Mario's most iconic enemies. The 2,807-piece Bowser replica is perfect for both display and play, thanks to its head movements, snapping jaws and display stand with two towers and a hidden POW Block.

Buy The Mighty Bowser™ for £229.99 at LEGO

King Boo's Haunted Mansion

King Boo's Haunted Mansion. LEGO

This play set is a great option for anyone on the hunt for Super Mario gifts for children. Kids can explore King Boo's haunted mansion, battle ghostly foes and search for the key to the treasure chest with this adventurous set.

It even comes with four LEGO Super Mario figures, King Boo, a Yellow Baby Yoshi, a Dry Bones and a Boo, to expand play possibilities.

Buy King Boo's Haunted Mansion for £64.99 at LEGO

Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach™

Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach™ LEGO

Things are a little less spooky over at the Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach set. Here, you can join Peach for a picnic, as well as knock Lakitu off his cloud and rescue the Yellow Toad.

Buy Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach™ for £44.99 at LEGO

Mario Kart™ – Baby Mario vs Baby Luigi

Mario Kart™ – Baby Mario vs Baby Luigi LEGO

Any fans of Mario Kart are sure to love this LEGO set. Here, Baby Mario and Baby Luigi go head-to-head in their racing karts as they attempt to knock over their balloons first.

This model combines the joy of building with the thrill of competition.

Buy Mario Kart™ – Baby Mario vs Baby Luigi for £24.99 at LEGO

Super Mario Resin Lamp

Super Mario Resin Lamp. Etsy

This beautiful handmade resin lamp is sure to be the focal point of whichever room it's placed into. With Mario lit up dramatically while magically floating on a question block, it'll be difficult to tear your eyes away.

The wood and resin lamp is fully handmade and can be made in custom colours.

Buy Super Mario Resin Lamp for £88.84 £50.64 (save £38.20 or 43%) at Etsy

Super Mario Air Hockey

Super Mario Air Hockey. Very

Who doesn't love a game of air hockey? Now, you can bring all the fun of the arcade to your bedroom, without the need for coins or waiting around.

With the option to play as either Mario or Luigi, this mini-game will bring hours of fun to kids- and maybe even adults too.

Buy Super Mario Air Hockey for £29.99 at Very

Super Mario Guess Who

Super Mario Guess Who. Hamleys

Guess Who just got more interesting. This special edition of the classic game features characters that we all know and love from the Mario franchise, helping any little ones get to grips with the fundamentals of the game.

Buy Super Mario Guess Who for £19.99 at Hamleys

Nintendo Switch OLED White Mario Bros Wonder & 12 Months Switch Online Bundle

Nintendo Switch OLED White Mario Bros Wonder & 12 Months Switch Online Bundle. JD Williams

Super Mario is, after all, a video game franchise, so why not get involved in the digital world? This bundle deal features a Nintendo Switch OLED console, along with the pre-installed Super Mario Bros Wonder game and a 12-month Switch online bundle, usually costing £17.99.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is a 2023 game that is the first traditional side-scrolling Super Mario game since New Super Mario Bros U in 2012.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED White Mario Bros Wonder & 12 Months Switch Online Bundle for £309.99 at JD Williams