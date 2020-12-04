Accessibility Links

When is Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves on HBO Max? Is it available in the UK?

The android drama series is helmed by the legendary director behind Alien and Blade Runner.

Amanda collin, raised by wolves

Ridley Scott’s dark sci-fi series Raised by Wolves (definitely not to be confused with Caitlin Moran’s coming-of-age comedy of the same name) is finally headed to the UK, after premiering across the pond on HBO Max.

Making his directorial debut for US television with the show, Raised by Wolves is a sci-fi version of an inverted fairytale – The Three Little Pigs – with definite horror influences, judging from the trailer.

Mother is an android who will do anything to keep her children from the proverbial Big Bad Wolf – but what if she was the wolf all along?

Read on for everything you need to know about Raised By Wolves, including how to watch for UK viewers.

When is Raised by Wolves on HBO Max?

Raised by Wolves is set to premiere on the HBO Max streaming platform from 3rd September 2020.

Raised by Wolves UK release date

The series will air on Sky Atlantic, premiering on Saturday 5th December at 9pm.

HBO Max isn’t available in the UK.

Raised By Wolves cast

The show’s trailer reveals that the fairytale ‘Three Little Pigs’ has been given a sinister, sci-fi update, with an android called Mother (Swedish actress Amanda Collin) who may yet prove to be the Big Bad Wolf from the cautionary tale she tells the orphaned human children in her care.

According to EW, Mother is built specifically to help humanity find a fresh start, by raising human children on a virgin planet.

However, she and another android surrogate are threatened by the arrival of a human stranger (played by Vikings star Travis Fimmel) who challenges the children’s naivety and worldview.

The official show synopsis reads: “Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust.”

Ridley Scott directs the first two episodes, while the scripts were penned Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the 2013 Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman movie Prisoners.

Raised by Wolves trailer

You can watch the Raised by Wolves trailer here.

