Join the cast and creatives of A Discovery of Witches for a magical season two preview

Fans of Sky One’s fantasy romance A Discovery of Witches have had a long wait for season two, but now it’s finally almost here – and with the new episodes imminent, the BFI and Radio Times have teamed up to give fans a preview of what they can expect in a special virtual panel, taking place on Wednesday 6th January.

Taking a look back at season two filming, the series’ new Elizabethan setting and much, much more, our streamed Q&A will unite executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon, executive producer and All Soul’s trilogy author Deborah Harkness, stars Teresa Palmer, Tom Hughes and Steven Cree, production designer James North and Costume Designer Sarah Arthur for a 50-minute chat full of behind-the-scenes detail and intriguing teases.

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be exclusively debuting first-look footage, concept art and images from the eagerly-awaited season two. We do spoil you, All Soul’s fans!

Want to be involved? Just check out the BFI YouTube channel or our social media feeds to watch the panel on Wednesday 6th January at 7PM GMT – or just follow the link in the tweet above to transport yourself right to where the video will be appearing. Suffice it to say, it looks set to be a magical evening.

For now, here’s a quick reminder where we left our star-crossed witch and vampire at the end of season one in an official new synopsis.

In the second season of A Discovery of Witches, Matthew (Matthew Goode, Downton Abbey) and Diana (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) are hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter with notorious witchhunter Ysabeau de Clermont at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing.

And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.

Sounds like we’re in for quite the series…

Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches Series two is coming to Sky One and NOW TV on 8th January 2021, with all episodes available at once. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.