When will the SM:TV Live special air? Cat Deeley, Ant and Dec reunion details

Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Cat Deeley have reunited for a festive treat: The Story of SM:TV Live.

Advertisement

The trio left the Children’s show 19 years ago, but such was the popularity of it they are bringing it back, sort of, for a one-off look-back over the hugely popular magazine.

From Wonkey Donkey and Chums to the PokéRap and Dec Says, we’ll take a trip down memory lane and laugh at some of the funniest moments ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV’s upcoming The Story of SM:TV Live.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the SM:TV Live special air?

Ant and Dec confirmed they’d filmed the special back in September and now we finally know when it will air.

The Story of SM:TV Live will air twice over the Christmas period, once, on Boxing Day at 9.25am (just like the good old days!) and again on Sunday 27th December at 8pm.

What will happen in the SM:TV Live special?

During the special, the three hosts will be reuniting once again on a recreation of the SM:TV Live set to scour the late ’90’s archives for the show’s best bits from their three year run.

Speaking to Lorraine in November, Deeley revealed that they went back to the studio in which SM:TV was filmed and said: “We sat down on the couch together and instantaneously the chemistry was still there, and we made each other laugh and we made each other cry.”

While, a month earlier, Ant and Dec shared a first-look of the reunion, alongside a picture of the three hosts back when the show was on ITV.

“Excited? #reunion,” they captioned the side-by-side pictures.

As for celebrity guests, Steps’ Claire Richards and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, who hosted the show alongside Tess Daly at one point, told Heatworld in September that they’re also involved in the documentary.

“It’s not a reunion, it’s a documentary. It’s not an actual SM:TV show,” Claire said, with H adding: “It’s more of a ‘we love SM:TV’ thing; a trip down memory lane.”

Who presented SM: TV Live?

ITV’s SM:TV Live saw many different presenters over the five years it ran, with Ant & Dec and Cat Deeley hosting the first series until 2001, when Tess Daly and Hollyoaks actor James Redmond took over.

Over the years, Steps members Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards presented the kids’ show, as did Big Brother’s Brian Dowling, comedian Des Clarke, presenter Shavaughn Ruakere and In for a Penny’s Stephen Mulhern.

Advertisement

The Story of SM:TV Live will air on ITV on Boxing Day. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.