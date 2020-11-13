Meet the fabulous judges of Strictly Come Dancing, as Bruno Tonioli replaced

The 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing, and things are changing pretty rapidly.

This weekend (November 14th), Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has to isolate after an urgent trip home to Germany.

This means, the judge won’t be able to take her place on the panel. Instead professional dancer Anton Du Beke will replace Motsi Mabuse for two weeks while she stays away from the show.

This is one of the latest changes being made to the 2020 series, with judge Bruno Tonioli appearing virtually on the show, as he is prevented from travelling to the UK to film the BBC show due to COVID.

With the panel changing regularly, you might be wondering which ballroom experts you’ll get to see judging the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Here’s everything you need to know.

Anton Du Beke

Age: 54

Instagram: @mrantondubeke

The professional dancer has a new role on the show. He’ll make his Strictly debut on November 14th, and will remain on the panel for two weeks while Motsi Mabuse isolates following an emergency trip back home to Germany.

The news was announced on the official Strictly Twitter page.

News: Anton has a new role on #Strictly this weekend! ✨ pic.twitter.com/iZHoPrNBX8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 13, 2020

His new position comes after fans called for Anton to become the fourth judge on this year’s show, following his exit from the show when he and his celebrity partner Jacqui Smith were eliminated.

Shirley Ballas

Age: 60

Instagram: @shirleyballas

Ballroom champion Shirley Ballas became Strictly’s head judge in 2017 following the departure of Len Goodman, making her first appearance on the show during the launch of series 15.

The 60-year-old began dancing at the age of seven and went on to win the ‘British Open to the World’ Latin American Championship three times – becoming the youngest woman to reach the finals – as well as the US Latin American competition ten times.

Often declared as The Queen of Latin, Ballas frequently appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly, giving masterclasses and providing commentary whilst her son, Mark Ballas, was a professional dancer on the show. She has since become known for her encouraging critiques and sunny demeanour on Strictly.

Craig Revel Horwood

Age: 55

Instagram: @craigrevel

Australian-born ballroom dancer Craig Revel Horwood has been a Strictly staple since day one, joining the long-running dance competition in its first series. The 55-year-old has since appeared as a judge on the past 17 series and will be returning to the panel for the upcoming shows.

Horwood began his dancing career as a dancer in Melbourne, appearing in musicals such as West Side Story, La Cage Aux Folles and Me and My Girl. He soon moved to UK to star on the West End and choreographed a variety of shows, from Calamity Jane to Beautiful and Damned.

The performer has since earned a reputation as being one of the harshest judges on Strictly Come Dancing due to his stringent application of the rules and unforgiving marks. Horwood is also a judge on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars and has appeared on Celebrity Juice, Celebrity MasterChef, Would I Lie to You and various other panel shows.

Motsi Mabuse

Age: 39

Instragram: @motsimabuse

South African dancer Motsi Mabuse is the most recent judge to join the Strictly panel, replacing Darcey Bussell on the BBC show last year.

The 39-year-old found a passion for dance whilst studying at the University of Pretoria and went on to become the German Latin Champion in 2009 and South African Champion in 2010.

Prior to Strictly, Mabuse – who is the older sister of Strictly professional and champion Oti Mabuse – was a professional dancer on Let’s Dance, German’s version of Strictly, and a judge on German talent shows Das Supertalent and Stepping Out.

Who will replace Bruno Tonioli?

The BBC is yet to announce who will be Bruno Tonioli’s replacement in the coming series, but various celebs are being tipped to fill in for the Italian Stallion.

From The Greatest Dancer’s Cheryl and ex-judge Arlene Phillips, to 2018 Strictly champion Stacey Dooley and ex-pro Kevin Clifton, there are many contenders rumoured to be in the running. We’ll keep this page updated as and when news of a new Strictly judge is released, so watch this space!