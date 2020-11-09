Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter

We’re about to see the start of I’m a Celebrity 2020, which will be offering castle fun for 10 brave celebrities as the series returns to our small screens in just a matter of days.

The ITV show, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary when it launches on November 15th, has relocated to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. But rest assured, as per the regular series, viewers will be treated to celebrity campmates undertaking nightmare trials in a bid to win food as one will be eventually crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.

TV presenter Vernon Kay has been announced in this year’s line-up, which was finally confirmed on ITV’s I’m a Celeb highlight special A Jungle Story last night (Sunday, November 8). Vernon rose to fame on Channel 4’s T4 back in 2000, which was aimed at teens and hungover young people, featuring endless episodes of Friends and The Simpsons, and music concerts on the beach.

Since then, Vernon has hosted a number of family game shows such as ITV’s All Star Family Fortunes and Beat the Star.

The I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up also includes Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, EastEnders star Shane Richie, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, and award-winning journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, soap star Jessica Plummer, Corrie icon Beverley Callard and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North will also be taking part.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon Kay, including what he fears the most and how he’s 100 per cent likely to shed a tear or two.

Who is Vernon Kay?

Age: 46

Instagram: @vernonkay

Twitter: @vernonkay

Job: TV presenter and radio DJ

The TV star began his career on Channel 4’s cult T4 from 2000 until 2005, and has hosted ITV’s primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes since 2006. He has also fronted ITV’s Beat The Star, featuring celebrity guests, and in 2013, Vernon joined Gabby Logan and Tom Daley to co-host ITV’s short-lived diving competition show Splash!.

He has spent eight years at BBC1 Radio hosting entertainment shows, and in 2017, it was announced that Vernon would host Channel 5’s coverage of Formula E motor racing.

The presenter is famously married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, and the couple have two children together. Tess recently shared her support for Vernon on Instagram, writing: “Ahh so the news is out… Vernon is doing @imacelebrity ! For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we’ll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an’ all. Good luck Vern!!”

Phobias? “I don’t like being confined underwater!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I think I have always been the same throughout my career – so I don’t have any.”