Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter
The TV star will be heading to Gwrych Castle in North Wales for just under a month.
We’re about to see the start of I’m a Celebrity 2020, which will be offering castle fun for 10 brave celebrities as the series returns to our small screens in just a matter of days.
The ITV show, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary when it launches on November 15th, has relocated to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. But rest assured, as per the regular series, viewers will be treated to celebrity campmates undertaking nightmare trials in a bid to win food as one will be eventually crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.
TV presenter Vernon Kay has been announced in this year’s line-up, which was finally confirmed on ITV’s I’m a Celeb highlight special A Jungle Story last night (Sunday, November 8). Vernon rose to fame on Channel 4’s T4 back in 2000, which was aimed at teens and hungover young people, featuring endless episodes of Friends and The Simpsons, and music concerts on the beach.
Since then, Vernon has hosted a number of family game shows such as ITV’s All Star Family Fortunes and Beat the Star.
The I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up also includes Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, EastEnders star Shane Richie, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, and award-winning journalist Victoria Derbyshire.
Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, soap star Jessica Plummer, Corrie icon Beverley Callard and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North will also be taking part.
Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon Kay, including what he fears the most and how he’s 100 per cent likely to shed a tear or two.
Who is Vernon Kay?
Age: 46
Instagram: @vernonkay
Twitter: @vernonkay
Job: TV presenter and radio DJ
The TV star began his career on Channel 4’s cult T4 from 2000 until 2005, and has hosted ITV’s primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes since 2006. He has also fronted ITV’s Beat The Star, featuring celebrity guests, and in 2013, Vernon joined Gabby Logan and Tom Daley to co-host ITV’s short-lived diving competition show Splash!.
He has spent eight years at BBC1 Radio hosting entertainment shows, and in 2017, it was announced that Vernon would host Channel 5’s coverage of Formula E motor racing.
The presenter is famously married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, and the couple have two children together. Tess recently shared her support for Vernon on Instagram, writing: “Ahh so the news is out… Vernon is doing @imacelebrity ! For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we’ll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an’ all. Good luck Vern!!”
Phobias? “I don’t like being confined underwater!”
Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I think I have always been the same throughout my career – so I don’t have any.”
Role in the camp? “Person to keep spirits up.”
Who will you miss most? “My family.”
Dream campmate? “Anybody who has won the Super Bowl!”
Relationship status? Married.
What has Vernon said about joining I’m A Celebrity?
“One hundred per cent I will cry,” the TV entertainer told ITV. “My favourite movie is Forrest Gump. I have seen it at least 100 times and I cry every time I watch it. “But I am excited about doing I’m a Celebrity. The physical and mental challenges will be really interesting.”
So, the secret’s out ???????? @imacelebrity#imacelebhttps://t.co/D0TDp1RH7L
— Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) November 9, 2020
Vernon also revealed that he was happy to be working again after the pandemic has put jobs on hold, adding: “I am not missing anything as 2020 has been a kick in the nuts for everyone! I have not been working really this year and so we will have to see how this goes now!”
