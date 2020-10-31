What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be delivering a coronavirus briefing today, Saturday 31st October – with early reports suggesting that he is set to announce national lockdown measures lasting a month.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The Prime Minister was set to address the nation this afternoon at 4pm, relaying the latest COVID-19 information and restrictions to the general public. However, the timing was pushed till 5pm, and then till 6.30pm.

Strictly Come Dancing, which is set to air at 7.10pm, is not expected to be delayed.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He’ll be joined by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

According to the newspapers, and according to the BBC’s sources, the PM is set to announce a national lockdown for England – moving beyond the Tier system introduced just weeks ago.

The lockdown is expected to include restrictions on travel, and non-essential shops will have to close as well as restaurants and pubs. However, educational establishments – schools, colleges and universities – will remain open, unlike the first lockdown in March.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

