Serial killer series Dexter is returning with original star Michael C Hall

Dexter is returning to right some wrongs! Showtime has announced that the classic serial killer avenger Dexter will return for a 10-part series, again with Michael C Hall in the lead role of the forensic scientist, Dexter Morgan, who takes out his work frustrations on perceived villains at night.

Dexter ran for eight seasons between 2006-2013 and was a perennial hit for the channel, although the season eight finale was unpopular with fans as it depicted Dexter wandering off into a self-imposed exile in the mountains to become a lumberjack.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips told E! Online at the time that his vision for the series finale would have involved Dexter about to be executed for his crimes, and “in the gallery are all the people that Dexter killed”.

That would, of course, ended any possibility of a revival of the series, which screened on FX UK in Britain.

In 2018 star Hall told Variety that a return was not out of the question. “It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter,” he said. “I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing… But never say never.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said: “Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago. We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

In its day, Dexter had a strong and passionate audience.

The series was consistently among the nominees for US television’s top awards: Hall had five straight lead actor Emmy Award nominations and won a Golden Globe for the role in 2010, while the show itself had three Emmy nominations and four Writers Guild Award nominations for best drama series.

Production on the new season of Dexter is scheduled to begin early next year for a planned premiere in autumn 2021.

It’s not yet clear which UK broadcaster will air Dexter.

Showtime is known for reaching into its back catalogue and successfully dusting down shows. It brought back both Twin Peaks: The Return and The L Word: Generation Q, although Penny Dreadful: City of Angels only lasted one season.

Find out how to revisit the first eight seasons of Dexter.

