"When Dexter ended, I wanted to mix it up and felt like the cumulative effect of the things I have done since has served as a sort of ‘Dexorcism'," Hall told Variety.

But that doesn't rule out a Dexter reboot.

"It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter," he said.

More like this

"I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing.

Advertisement

"But never say never."