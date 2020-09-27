Britain’s Got Talent 2020 act Jon Courtenay leaves judges in tears over moving tribute to late father

The Britain’s Got Talent judges were left in bits on Saturday night’s episode after this year’s contestant, comedian Jon Courtenay, paid tribute to his late father.

Advertisement

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden could be seen sobbing as the pianist – who received Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s Golden Buzzer – spoke about when he was growing up with his mum and dad during the fourth Britain’s Got Talent semi-final show.

During his first audition, the 46-year-old got a bit emotional before he even began his act because the London Palladium was a special place for him and his dad.

However, he managed to pull together for Saturday night’s performance, making the judges both laugh as he referenced Ant and Dec’s foreheads, and cry as he spoke about his dad.

ITV

Honouring his father, who passed away on Boxing Day 2013, he said: “Dad was still laughing until his final bow, and the memories of him make us laugh even now. Mum said, ‘never give up’ and she knows I love her, but even she never dreamed I’d get a Golden Buzzer. Just like I watched my mum and her dreams come true now, she gets to be on TV, virtually, mum take a bow.’”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jon’s mother then popped up on the screen, bringing the judges to tears as they gave him a standing ovation.

“It just had absolutely everything, you tick every single box you know. I did not expect to be crying at your act because it was so funny in the beginning,” a teary-eyed Alesha told him.

ITV

“But just seeing your parents and telling that story, so beautifully told and that full circle moment for you with your own children, it was just magical.It made me just feel so warm inside, I honestly feel so happy for you, you nailed it my friend.”

Comparing his performance to “therapy”, Amanda said: “Your mum floored me at the end. I am treating this show like therapy I cry all the time. You’re very very talented and your piano playing is brilliant but I think it’s just you, you’re just so lovely, so humble and you can tell you’re a great dad, I just really want it for you.”

She added: “I think this is one of the best Golden Buzzers that we have ever had on the show. I just think after the year we have had, you would be an amazing, brilliant winner.”

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.