See Brendan Gleeson as President Trump in first look at new drama The Comey Rule

Showtime has released the first-look teaser trailer for its two-part docudrama, The Comey Rule, about Donald Trump’s victory in the US Election in 2016.

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling tell-all book by former FBI Director James Comey, A Higher Loyalty. Comey was sacked by President Trump in 2017 after controversy over the FBI’s investigation of the Hilary Clinton emails scandal and the separate investigation into Russian influence in the US election.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges, Hampstead) plays President Trump, while Jeff Daniels stars as Comey.

According to Showtime, The Comey Rule is “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation”.

The story divides the narrative between the two men “whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course”.

The Comey Rule premieres on Showtime on September 27, a date that EW reports was chosen after the director Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) expressed his public dismay that the network originally scheduled it to screen after the presidential elections in November.

The drama begins by examining the FBI’s investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails and Russian interference in the 2016 election, before detailing the turbulent early period of Trump’s presidency and his tumultuous and soon completely fractured relationship with Comey.

The Comey Rule co-stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.

According to Vanity Fair, The Comey Rule portrays the president as “vulgar, corrupt, and deeply indebted to the manipulations of Vladimir Putin”.

Ray said: “We are the first depiction ever of Donald Trump as a dramatic character… This is not Alec Baldwin…whom I love, by the way.”

We’re currently now aware of a UK broadcaster planning to screen The Comey Rule, but we will report who has brought the rights to what will be a much sought-after drama as soon as it’s announced..

