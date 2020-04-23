Accessibility Links

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip back on TV?

Here's everything we know about series 3 of the chef trio's international adventures

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix’s road trip across America sadly came to an end with the last episode of series two airing on Thursday – but what’s next for the trio of travelling chefs?

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about a third series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Will there be a series three?

ITV has not yet confirmed whether Road Trip will return for a third series, but it’s unlikely that the show would be returning anytime soon due to outbreak of Covid-19.

With reality shows like Love Island trying to avoid international travel for the upcoming summer series, it looks like Gordon, Gino and Fred will be stuck indoors for the foreseeable future.

When will series three be on TV?

The cross-country cuisine show first premiered in late 2018, leaving a gap of a year-and-a-half between the first series and the second. If a third series of the show is commissioned, based on previous airdates, we could be looking at a late 2021 airdate.

What happened during series two?

Series two of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip saw the three chefs trek across the US, experiencing the local culture and cuisine along the way.

Throughout their trip, we watched as the boys donned cowboy gear in Arizona, checked out a $777 burger in Las Vegas and tried goat yoga whilst high on cannabis-infused tea in San Francisco.

The trio also drove dune buggies in the Mexican desert, although during the race Gino “almost died” after crashing his vehicle.

The finale saw them transform into lumberjacks in Texas.

Advertisement

