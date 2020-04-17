MasterChef crown their 2020 winner after nail-biting finale

MasterChef 2020 came to a thrilling conclusion this evening as Thomas Frake was crowned the champion.

He battled 59 other competitors to take the title over the course of eight weeks.

But after a final cook-off, John Torode and Gregg Wallace decided Thomas was to be the champ.

Speaking about his stunning win, Thomas said: “Honestly, it’s a dream come true. It’s been immense and the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I can’t see me not working in food for the rest of my life because it just makes me happy seeing other people happy with it.

“This has absolutely put a fire under me for sharing my passion for food with other people. I’ve enjoyed it so much. The whole process has been completely life-changing. I’ve been through the entire MasterChef journey and wouldn’t have changed anything from the experience for the world.”

John and Gregg said it was his style and work ethic that bagged him the crown.

Gregg commented: “Thomas has a definitive style. He takes the ordinary and make it extraordinary. I really admire Thomas. He wants to take all the foods that he grew up with and make them better. He has delighted me all the way through the competition and today I think his three courses were just exceptional. They had his heart and his soul in every single forkful.”

In the finale, Thomas continued with his style of taking a famous dish and giving it his own twist.

He prepared a starter of Monkfish Scampi, a main of Ox Cheek and a delicious Salted Caramel Custard Tart to finish.

Thomas beat digital security manager David Rickett and technology consultant Sandy Tang in the finale.

