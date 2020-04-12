Accessibility Links

John Barnes drops huge hint he wants to go on I’m A Celebrity ahead of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire appearance

The former footballer thinks he has what it takes for The Jungle...

I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is set to return later this year, as a new line-up of celebrities go Down Under.

Advertisement

And one celeb who thinks he has what it takes to compete in a Bush Tucker Trial is former professional footballer John Barnes.

When asked if he’d like to do any more reality TV, the 59-year-old told RadioTimes.com: “I’ve done a few shows – I’ve been on Family Fortunes and The Brightest Family. I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years ago, but Dancing on Ice with my age and the injuries I’ve had, I don’t think so. The Jungle would be good!”

In 2007, John took on the Glitterball in Strictly Come Dancing, on which he came 7th place.

Eleven years later, the former Liverpool star cropped up on our screens in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Now, he’s ready to head to Australia for the toughest challenge yet.

But what is it about I’m A Celebrity… that makes John want to sign on the dotted line?

“Lose some weight, sit around and do nothing,” the 59-year-old revealed.

We don’t know if we’d class eating animal testicles as sitting round doing nothing, but there’s no denying the ITV show has seen some fascinating weight loss transformations.

harry-redknapp
Harry Redknapp on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Nick Knowles famously lost 2stone after appearing on the show  in 2018, and reigning Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa also shocked her fans with her incredible weight loss.

John has been tipped for I’m A Celebrity… before, and the show does usually have an ex-sportsman in the line-up.

Last year,  former footballer Ian Wright appeared on the show and the year before, football manager Harry Redknapp took on the challenge and was crowned the 2018 Winner, so 2020 could be John’s year!

John will be on television tonight (April 12th, ITV, 8pm) for a guest appearance on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? but how will he perform?

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return later this year on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celebrity
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
