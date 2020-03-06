Doctor Who’s John Barrowman cast as visiting consultant on Holby City

John Barrowman made headlines earlier this year when he made a dramatic – and unexpected – return to Doctor Who. And now he is set to star in another long-running BBC show: medical drama Holby City.

Featuring in the spring trailer, Barrowman will take on the character of Drew Nicholson-Heath – reportedly, a Scottish visiting consultant at the hospital who has some sort of history with Ange Godard, played by Dawn Steele.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, he characteristically described it as “fabulous” to be part of another iconic BBC drama.

“I was welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew and felt like part of the Holby City family right away,” he said.

“My character Drew brings a new flavour to the show and I look forward to his return soon. Surgery will never be the same again.”

Of course, Barrowman isn’t the only prominent Doctor Who star to appear on the programme. Jo Martin, who made history as the first black Doctor in the show’s history in series 12, is currently part of the main cast.

The new trailer also teased a range of other storylines making their way to screens soon, including the return of Guy Self (John Michie), and cancer diagnoses for Essie (Kaye Wragg) and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw).

Holby City continues on Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on BBC One.