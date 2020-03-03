Dr Ranj: On Call – Everything you need to know

This new magazine show from ITV sees celebrity doctor Ranj Singh take on illnesses from the common (chickenpox) to the life-threatening (blood cancer).

When is Dr Ranj: On Call on TV?

The first episode of the four-part series will air on ITV on Tuesday 3rd March at 7:30pm.

What is it about?

Singh will give viewers practical advice on their health, from everyday illnesses to serious conditions.

The charming doc will also go out on calls with West Midlands Ambulance Service, while Kylie Pentelow reports on the latest techniques that are transforming lives.

“This programme is designed to answer your health questions and bring you up to speed with some of the latest developments in the medical world,” Singh said in an ITV press release. “We have a whole heap of medical advice coming your way, and we’ll be covering everything from the best way to manage chickenpox, to the very latest ground-breaking advancements in blood cancer treatment.”

Who hosts Dr Ranj: On Call?

Doctor Ranj Singh is the main host. He is the resident doctor on This Morning and was a contestant on Strictly 2018.

He is joined by co-host Kylie Pentelow, who hosts ITV Weekend News on ITN.