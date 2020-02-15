Meet the cast of Hidden series 2

Acclaimed drama Hidden is back for another bleak tale of crime in North Wales, with the show airing on BBC One in Wales and BBC4 across the rest of the UK.

According to writer Carys Lewis, the second run “follows three young people which gives the writing a more chaotic and unpredictable feel” and is “essentially about lack of control”. This stands in direct contrast to the controlling nature of the antagonist during the show’s debut series.

You can find an introduction to the three young characters below, as well as a reminder of some of the returning favourites…

Sian Reese-Williams plays DI Cadi John

Who is Cadi John? Cadi is a stoic and straight talking detective inspector, who relocated to her hometown to look after her ailing father prior to the events of series one, following a successful career as a city cop.

Speaking about where we find her character in series 2, Reese-Williams said, “We find Cadi trying to deal with the grief of losing her father, while trying to keep her head in her work.

“It’s a difficult time for her – just as one begins to come through the initial shock of losing someone and start to try and deal with it, that’s the time that everyone around you starts to forget and move on.”

She added, “She’s also faced with dealing with the estranged daughter of the victim of the case, and the parallels she sees between the two of them are difficult for her to navigate professionally.”

What else has Sian Reese-Williams been in? Reese-Williams starred as Gennie Walker on Emmerdale for five years from 2008 until 2013, and in addition to Hidden she has also appeared on a number of other successful Welsh dramas including Hinterland and Requiem.

She was also a guest star in series 5 of Line of Duty, playing Sgt. Jane Cafferty for two episodes.

Sion Alun Davies plays DS Owen Vaughan

Who is Owen Vaughan? Cadi’s professional partner, Owen, is a local boy who became a father for the first time during the events of series one.

In season two, we find him and his wife Sam struggling with parenthood and the effect it has had on their relationship.

Although he sometimes feels life is passing him by, by remaining in his hometown, he is fiercely loyal to Cadi and a very competent police officer.

What else has Sion Alun Davies been in? Davies was part of the main cast of the second series of Welsh mystery series 35 Diwrnod, and has made appearances on a range of other programmes including Doctors, Requiem and Britannia.

Annes Elwy plays Mia Owen

Who is Mia Owen? Mia is 16 years old and lives on a housing estate with her mother, with whom she has a very turbulent relationship.

Speaking about her character, Elwy says, “She’s certainly not like any character I’ve played before.

“The upbringing she’s had has left its mark on her, and has left her with very little respect for anyone. She’s fearless, because as far as she can see, she has nothing to lose.

“She’s bright, articulate, artistic, eloquent, brave, and fiercely independent. She also seems to have more emotional intelligence than anyone around her – so it’s easy for her to manipulate, and run rings around the whole village.”

What else has Annes Elwy been in? Elwy played the role of Beth March in the BBC’s recent adaptation of Little Women, and also appeared in an episode of the sci-fi anthology series Electric Dreams, based on the works of Philip K. Dick.

Steffan Cennydd plays Connor Pritchard

Who is Connor Pritchard? Another 16-year-old, Connor is new to the area, having recently arrived with his mum and brother to get away from his abusive father.

Speaking about his character, Cennydd said, “Without giving too much away, Connor has moved to Blaenau from South Wales with his Mam and brother.

“Let’s just say he’s fallen in with the wrong crowd and from the moment we meet him we know he’s found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. I can’t say more than that!”

What else has Steffan Cennydd been in? Prior to appearing on Hidden, Cennydd’s biggest role was playing Denfer in the Welsh language drama Enid A Lucy.

Sion Eifion plays Lee Williams

Who is Lee Williams? Lee is Mia’s older cousin, a character who feels he has lived in her shadow his entire life.

Despite displaying frequent signs of aggression, Williams’ behaviour can be partly explained by the difficulties he experiences at home, with an absent mother, a violent older brother, and an infirm father.

What else has Sion Eifion been in? This is Eifion’s biggest role to date, but he has also appeared in Welsh language drama 35 Awr.

Hidden begins on BBC One Wales at 9pm on Tuesday 11th February and on BBC4 at 9pm on Saturday 15th February