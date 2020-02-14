Watch BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses trailer

“Let me remind you of a certain truth. There is strength in difference…” BBC One has released the first-look trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling Young Adult novel, Noughts and Crosses.

Advertisement

The dystopian drama will be set in an alternate world where white and black people are segregated, and follows star-crossed lovers Sephy (played by Masali Baduza), a member of the black ruling class, and Callum (Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan), a ‘Nought’ and member of the white underclass.

“Against a background of prejudice, distrust and powerful rebellion mounting on the streets, a passionate romance builds between Sephy and Callum which will lead them both into terrible danger,” the BBC’s synopsis reads.

The series has a star-studded cast, including rapper Stormzy, who will play newspaper editor Kolawale – a role specially created for the series.

You can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

Noughts + Crosses will air on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.