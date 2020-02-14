Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Watch BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses trailer

Watch BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses trailer

The BBC has released the first trailer for its TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's dystopian Young Adult novel

Masli Baduza and Jack Rowan in Noughts & Crosses (BBC)

“Let me remind you of a certain truth. There is strength in difference…” BBC One has released the first-look trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling Young Adult novel, Noughts and Crosses.

Advertisement

The dystopian drama will be set in an alternate world where white and black people are segregated, and follows star-crossed lovers Sephy (played by Masali Baduza), a member of the black ruling class, and Callum (Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan), a ‘Nought’ and member of the white underclass.

“Against a background of prejudice, distrust and powerful rebellion mounting on the streets, a passionate romance builds between Sephy and Callum which will lead them both into terrible danger,” the BBC’s synopsis reads.

The series has a star-studded cast, including rapper Stormzy, who will play newspaper editor Kolawale – a role specially created for the series.

You can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

Noughts + Crosses will air on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.

Tags

All about Noughts & Crosses

Masli Baduza and Jack Rowan in Noughts & Crosses (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Naomi Alderman, shortlisted for the 2017 Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction for

What is The Power’s release date? When Naomi Alderman adaptation comes to Amazon

Best TV shows 2020

The biggest TV shows airing in 2020

Mr Knightley

“Mr Knightley is a real mansplainer,” says ‘Emma.’ director Autumn de Wilde

Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma, screengrab from trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsOwj0PR5Sk

Emma film review An unexpectedly sexy Valentine’s Day watch