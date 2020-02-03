Watch the first trailer for Last Tango in Halifax series five

The BBC has released the first trailer for the fifth series of Last Tango in Halifax, returning after a three year absence from screens.

Advertisement

The series stars Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as former childhood sweethearts, who reunite as widows later in life and rekindle their romance.

The series has received much critical acclaim, winning a BAFTA award for Best Drama Series in 2013.

These new episodes are eagerly anticipated by fans who are keen to find out what has been happening in the lives of Celia (Reid) and Alan (Jacobi).

The new series will see 82-year-old Alan get a new job at a supermarket, while his brother Ted (Timothy West) returns from Australia with no intention of going back.

Meanwhile, Celia’s daughter Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) meets a new flame, while Alan’s daughter Gillian goes to her father for help with money trouble – much to Celia’s disdain.

“I think it’s going to be a good series, actually,” writer Sally Wainwright told RadioTimes.com in July. “I finished writing it last week and I’m quite pleased with the way it’s turned out. I think it’s going to be a goodie.”

Advertisement

No specific date has been announced, but the four-episode fifth series will premiere on BBC One soon.