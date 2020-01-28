John Barrowman doesn’t know how Jo Martin fits into Doctor Who canon

Doctor Who fans the world over are speculating as to the true identity of Jo Martin’s mysterious new incarnation – and Captain Jack Harkness actor John Barrowman is among them.

Advertisement

Is she an earlier Doctor than we’ve encountered before, from before William Hartnell’s ‘first’ Doctor? A parallel universe version? From inbetween two established incarnations? Even Barrowman doesn’t know the truth, as he revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

“I think it’s a great idea… but is it really the new Doctor Who?” Barrowman said of Martin’s casting, speaking on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

Asked if he had any advice for the new Doctor, he remained cautious. “I have no idea if it’s that right yet – if it is and the times comes, I’ll give her some advice then!”

Barrowman was sure about one thing, though – how he felt about the “phenomenal” response from fans to his recent Doctor Who comeback, with latest episode Fugitive of the Judoon seeing him return to the show as swaggering space hero Captain Jack Harkness after 10 years.

“If I can be slightly egotistical… I always knew it would happen!” he said. “It’s just amazing that worldwide it blew up the internet, so I’m really chuffed by it.”

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, though, has suggested that Jack won’t be back again for the remainder of this current series. “I’ve no idea!” Barrowman said when asked if he knew when we’d see him on the show again. “Captain Jack said that if the Doctor needs him, he will be there when she calls, so who knows?”

Interview by Flora Carr

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays