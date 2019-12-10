Fleabag’s Andrew Scott says “there are plans” for him and Phoebe Waller Bridge to work together again

Andrew Scott took over the internet earlier this year with his character in Fleabag. Fans of the acclaimed BBC sitcom might be pleased to know that while Fleabag is seemingly over – at least for the next two decades – there are more collaborations on the horizon for Scott and the series’ creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Advertisement

In an interview with Deadline, Scott confirmed that he would be reuiniting with Waller-Bridge in the future, for an as-yet-unspecified project: “There are plans to work together again, which I’m really really excited about.”

“It’s very rare that you’re able to make something of this calibre with somebody who is so generous and fun and you adore as a person. The more of that the better, as far as I’m concerned, there’s absolutely future stuff coming up.”

Fleabag centres on well, Fleabag, a wry and unhappy but likeable woman (Waller-Bridge) who navigates the modern world of sex, relationships and family while coping with profound grief. The second season saw Fleabag meet ‘The Priest’, played by Scott.

‘The Priest’, referred to by many on Twitter as the ‘hot Priest’, was introduced to the series as Fleabag’s (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) romantic interest, a suitably spiky yin to her sardonic yang. The character was a hit, and their forbidden romance was one of the hottest pop culture talking points of 2019.

Before Fleabag, Scott and Waller-Bridge had appeared together on stage, in a 2009 production of Steve Thompson’s rapid-fire play Roaring Trade, at the Soho Theatre in London.

The Irish actor is also well-known for his role in the BBC series Sherlock, in which he portrays Sherlock Holmes’ arch nemesis, Moriarty.

Further details about Scott and Waller-Bridges’ future work are still yet to be made public.

Advertisement

Fleabag is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer