Doctor Who series 12 airdate announced

After weeks (if not months) of mystery, we finally know when we’ll be watching the next series of Doctor Who – New Year’s Day 2020 (or Wednesday 1st January if you’re a specific sort).

This will mark exactly one year since the last Who episode aired, though unlike 2019’s Dalek story Resolution the next adventure won’t be a festive special – instead, as revealed by the BBC it’ll just be the first episode of the already-planned 10-episode series, with subsequent episodes airing on Sunday evenings (in roughly the same slot as the 2018 series, one would assume).

Given that New Year’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, this will mean fans have to wait less than a week for series 12’s second episode, which will air Sunday 5th January and is set to continue the story of episode one (called Spyfall) in a two-part adventure. Just four days! The wait between episodes two and three will definitely feel longer than usual…

Starring Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry alongside regulars Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, Spyfall is described as a “blockbuster action packed two-part episode”, showing the Thirteenth Doctor is “well and truly back with a bang”.

Sounds like the perfect way to welcome 2020.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 1st January