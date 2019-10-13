Britannia season 2 reveals striking new cast pictures – with Mackenzie Crook as TWO characters

Sky Atlantic series Britannia has revealed a selection of striking new character images ahead of its return to our screens next month.

Advertisement

A new 10-part run, the fantasy historical drama’s second season, will kick off on Thursday 7th November.

Mackenzie Crook will reprise his role as the druid Veran (above), while also playing a new character for season two – Harka – aka the Dead Man – who you can get a glimpse at below…

Also returning are David Morrissey as Roman general Aulus Plautius, Liana Cornell as Ania and Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Divis / The Outcast.

Eleanor Worthington Cox as Cait, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Vitus and Julian Rhind-Tutt as Phelan also feature in the dramatic new shots.

Britannia charts the arrival of Roman forces into a world of feuding local tribes – the Regni and the Cantii – Druids, demons and prophecies.

Two years after arriving in Britannia, General Aulus Plautius is Romanising willing Celt tribes with the help of Celtic Queen Amena, and crushing those who try to resist. But Aulus looks to have a hidden agenda that makes him an increasing threat to the Celts’ religious leaders the Druids.

Advertisement

The only hope for the Druids and the resisting Celts is Cait, a young girl being trained by outcast Divis to fulfil a prophecy set to save Britannia from the Romans. But when Druid leader Veran’s brother Harka, “the dead man”, wakes, the pair begin an epic battle of wills that divides the Druids and puts the prophecy in jeopardy.