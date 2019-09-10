Freema Agyeman is returning to her Doctor Who role of Martha Jones for Big Finish

Almost a decade since she last played the part, Freema Agyeman is reprising her Doctor Who role of Martha Jones. Agyeman played the tenth Doctor’s companion Martha Jones, appearing from 2006 to 2010, and also appeared in three episodes of the spin-off show Torchwood. Freema Agyeman would “never say never” to a Doctor Who return

Freema Agyeman’s best moments as Martha Jones in Doctor Who She’ll return to the worlds of Torchwood for a new audio story from Big Finish Productions, which will explore what Martha got up to after her adventures with the Doctor.

In ‘Torchwood: Dissected’, Martha, employed by UNIT, is reunited with former Torchwood colleague Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) – over a dead body…

The synopsis for the story by writer Tim Foley reads: “Gwen Cooper turns up on Martha Jones’s doorstep with a dead body in tow. She needs to ask one final favour of her. And to find out why they stopped being friends.

“A lot’s happened to Torchwood since Martha left. A lot’s happened to Martha since she left Torchwood. And there’s something very odd about the dead body Gwen’s brought with her. Tonight she’s going to be getting more answers than she bargained for.”

“I first met Freema back in 2006 working on Doctor Who Confidential,” says director Scott Handcock. “I watched Martha Jones arrive and grow, and it’s a pleasure to welcome her back to the world of Torchwood. It’s something we’ve been chatting about for years, and to finally make it happen with the amazing Eve Myles (who adores her and vice versa) is a real treat!”

Freema added: “It really is like stepping into comfortable old shoes. It feels like about five minutes ago and yet so much time has passed. That’s the wonderful thing about the Whoniverse – you never feel on the outside of it. It’s great to be back.”