Virgin and Sky agree new channel deal – but does it include Sky Atlantic?

We’ve got great news for Virgin customers: thanks to a new multi-year partnership deal between the media provider and Sky, you’ll be treated to more services and channels.

As part of the deal, Sky’s line up of entertainment, cinema and sports channels will continue to be available on Virgin Media TV, but customers can also enjoy a set of new benefits.

Here’s all you need to know…

What is new for Virgin customers?

Here are the main features of the deal:

New ultra HD channels: Sky Cinema Original films and live sports will be made available in UHD

Customers will be able to watch Sky Cinema through the Virgin TV Go app

More Sky boxsets: customers will be able to watch Sky TV shows such as Jamestown, The Reluctant Landlord and the forthcoming comedy Brassic (starring Michelle Keegan).

More on-demand films, sports events and shows: increased on-demand rights will widen the collection Virgin customers can enjoy

Access to all Sky Box Office events

What about Sky Atlantic? Is that being made available to Virgin viewers?

Sadly, no. RadioTimes.com can confirm the channel broadcasting the best HBO shows, such as Westworld, Game of Thrones and Chernobyl won’t be available to Virgin customers as part of the new deal.