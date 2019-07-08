Aidan Turner on his final Poldark scene: ‘Eleanor and I spent the day in bed together having a chat’

Poldark star Aidan Turner has revealed he and Eleanor Tomlinson spent their final day on set filming a bedroom scene – although not in the way you might think.

The BBC period drama is set to conclude after its fifth and final series, and Turner and Tomlinson enjoyed their final moments as Ross and Demelza Poldark with a very suitable send-off.

“The very last scene I shot was just myself and Eleanor in the bedroom,” Turner told Radio Times. “So we spent the day in bed together, which was really strange.

“No love scenes or anything – just having a chat. All day just talking in bed, which felt right.

“I don’t think we planned it to be that day; it just happened with the scheduling. So that was really quite poignant. I think we were both thankful for that.”

As for the chemistry between himself and Tomlinson, he explained: “It just seamlessly happened. We tuned ourselves to the same frequency. There’s a lot of respect we have for each other. Working with Eleanor has always been one of my highlights.”

As for what’s next, Turner isn’t ruling out another period drama – but he added: “It’s sort of my duty, I suppose, to break that mould now and move on to something different.”

But don’t expect him to pop up as a Marvel superhero any time soon: “There’s too much make-up involved, isn’t there?”

Poldark begins on Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC1. Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine, out now