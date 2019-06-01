Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. British Soap Awards 2019: winners in full

British Soap Awards 2019: winners in full

All the results from soap's biggest night of the year will be revealed here

SOAP-AWARDS-MAIN-LOGO_2019_RGB_JPEG-630x400

The British Soap Awards 2019 is being held at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV from 8:00pm, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.

Advertisement

Our list of winners will be updated as the results are revealed, so check back here for all the details…

British Soap Awards 2019 nominees and winners

Best British Soap

  • Coronation Street
  • Doctors
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

Best Actor

  • Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
  • Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
  • Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)
  • Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress 

  • Alison King (Carla Connor, Coronation Street)
  • Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)
  • Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Stephanie Davis (Sinead Shelby, Hollyoaks)
  • Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the Year

  • Greg Wood (Rick Neelan, Coronation Street)
  • Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger, Doctors)
  • Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)
  • Claire King (Kim Tate, Emmerdale)
  • Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!

Best Comedy Performance

  • Patti Clare (Mary Cole, Coronation Street)
  • Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors) – WINNER!
  • Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, EastEnders)
  • Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)
  • Jessamy Stoddart (Liberty Savage, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

  • Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker, Coronation Street) – WINNER!
  • Bethan Mioore (Izzie Torres, Doctors)
  • Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)
  • James Moore (Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale)
  • Talia Grant (Brooke Hathaway, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

  • The Impact of Aidan’s Suicide (Coronation Street)
  • Daniel and Zara’s Breakup (Doctors)
  • Knife Crime (EastEnders)
  • Charity’s Abuse (Emmerdale)
  • Footballer Abuse (Hollyoaks) 

Best Single Episode

  • Aidan’s Suicide and the Aftermath (Coronation Street) – WINNER!
  • And the Beat Goes On… (Doctors)
  • Consent (EastEnders)
  • Chas & Paddy Say Goodbye to Baby Grace (Emmerdale)
  • Where Do I Belong? (Hollyoaks)

Best Male Dramatic Performance

  • Rob Mallard (Daniel Osborne, Coronation Street)
  • Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)
  • Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)
  • Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
  • Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!

Best Female Dramatic Performance

  • Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street)
  • Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)
  • Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders) – WINNER!
  • Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)    

Best On-screen Partnership

  • Simon Gregson & Kate Ford (Steve & Tracy McDonald, Coronation Street)
  • Ian Midlane & Adrian Lewis-Morgan (Al Haskey & Jimmi Clay, Doctors)
  • Roger Griffiths & Kara-Leah Fernandes (Mitch & Bailey Baker, EastEnders)
  • Lucy Pargeter  & Dominic Brunt (Chas Dingle & Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
  • Nick Pickard & Alex Fletcher (Tony & Diane Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

  • Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)
  • Oliver Falconer (Joe Granger-Carmichael, Doctors)
  • Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker, EastEnders) – WINNER!
  • Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher, Emmerdale)
  • Lacey Findlay (Dee Dee Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

  • Gail’s Monologue (Coronation Street) – WINNER!
  • The Crash (Doctors)
  • Shake’s Funeral (EastEnders)
  • Cain’s Confession (Emmerdale)
  • Brody Confronts His Abuser (Hollyoaks)
Advertisement

Outstanding Achievement Award

Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts, Coronation Street)

The Tony Warren Award

Tags

All about Emmerdale

SOAP-AWARDS-MAIN-LOGO_2019_RGB_JPEG-630x400
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

bbcjh

Karen takes on Phil in EPIC EastEnders showdown – see the new pics

itvjh

Carla and Peter leave Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne teases the couple’s future

itvjh

Maya returns to Emmerdale – can Pollard stop her kidnapping Jacob?

c4jh

Ste in new clash with the Maaliks as Hollyoaks radicalisation story continues