British Soap Awards 2019: winners in full

The British Soap Awards 2019 is being held at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV from 8:00pm, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.

Our list of winners will be updated as the results are revealed, so check back here for all the details…

British Soap Awards 2019 nominees and winners

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Alison King (Carla Connor, Coronation Street)

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Shelby, Hollyoaks)

Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the Year

Greg Wood (Rick Neelan, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger, Doctors)

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)



Ricky Champ Claire King (Kim Tate, Emmerdale)

Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!

Best Comedy Performance

Patti Clare (Mary Cole, Coronation Street)

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors) – WINNER!

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, EastEnders)

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Jessamy Stoddart (Liberty Savage, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker, Coronation Street) – WINNER!

Bethan Mioore (Izzie Torres, Doctors)

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)

James Moore (Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale)

Talia Grant (Brooke Hathaway, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

The Impact of Aidan’s Suicide (Coronation Street)

Daniel and Zara’s Breakup (Doctors)

Knife Crime (EastEnders)

Charity’s Abuse (Emmerdale)

Footballer Abuse (Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Aidan’s Suicide and the Aftermath (Coronation Street) – WINNER!

And the Beat Goes On… (Doctors)

Consent (EastEnders)

Chas & Paddy Say Goodbye to Baby Grace (Emmerdale)

Where Do I Belong? (Hollyoaks)

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Rob Mallard (Daniel Osborne, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale )

) Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson, Hollyoaks) – WINNER!

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders) – WINNER!

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale )

) Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best On-screen Partnership

Simon Gregson & Kate Ford (Steve & Tracy McDonald, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane & Adrian Lewis-Morgan (Al Haskey & Jimmi Clay, Doctors)

Roger Griffiths & Kara-Leah Fernandes (Mitch & Bailey Baker, EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter & Dominic Brunt (Chas Dingle & Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Nick Pickard & Alex Fletcher (Tony & Diane Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)

Oliver Falconer (Joe Granger-Carmichael, Doctors)

Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker, EastEnders) – WINNER!

Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher, Emmerdale)

Lacey Findlay (Dee Dee Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

Gail’s Monologue (Coronation Street) – WINNER!

The Crash (Doctors)

Shake’s Funeral (EastEnders)

Cain’s Confession (Emmerdale)

Brody Confronts His Abuser (Hollyoaks)

Outstanding Achievement Award

Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts, Coronation Street)

The Tony Warren Award