Jodie Whittaker to face the Judoon in new Doctor Who series

After the triumphant return of the Daleks in the 2019 New Year’s special, Doctor Who’s next series will bring back another recurring intergalactic threat in its upcoming series – Rhino-headed police force The Judoon, who were introduced to the world during David Tennant’s years as the Tenth Doctor.

More than 12 years since that first appearance in 2007’s Smith and Jones (not counting a few cameos since, including an episode of spin-off The Sarah-Jane Adventures), the fearsome Judoon will face off with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in present-day Gloucester, where they’re described by the BBC as being on a “deadly mission.”

“No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe,” series showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

“If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.”

The same episode is also set to include Doctor Foster and Silk star Neil Stuke in an as-yet-unknown role, the first guest star officially announced for the twelfth rebooted series that is currently filming.

“We’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as a guest star,” Chibnall continued.

“We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor.”

While there’s currently no airdate for the twelfth series it’s expected to air in early 2020, with storylines that may include an increased role for Mandip Gill’s companion Yaz and an episode involving espionage.

Whittaker and Gill will be joined by Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole as Graham and Ryan, while other guest stars are yet to be unveiled.

Doctor Who returns in 2020