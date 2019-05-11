Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2019 entry John Lundvik?

When it comes to Eurovision, you should always pay attention to Sweden. Not only has the country won the song contest six times (second only to Ireland’s seven), but Sweden also has the most top five results in the 21st century (13).

So, who are they pinning their hopes on this year? John Lundvik, a former sprinter who will represent Sweden but also has a hand in the UK’s entry, co-writing Michael Rice’s entry Bigger than Us. Although – we’ll put it out there now – Lundvik will almost certainly finish above the UK come the final.

Who is Sweden’s Eurovision entry John Lundvik?

Born in London, Lundvik was adopted and moved to Sweden aged six. But it took him a while to move into music: his first career was in athletics where he won eight gold medals in national competitions. The classic start for any singer.

His break into the music business finally started in 2010 when he wrote When You Tell the World You’re Mine, a song written for a Swedish royal wedding. Lundvik has since composed music for TV series Empire.

Fun fact: he almost competed for Sweden at Eurovision in 2018, finishing third in Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s internal selection process (a mini-Eurovision in itself).

Now 36, Lundvik won Melodifestivalen 2019, which means he’ll be competing at this year’s Eurovision.

What is Sweden’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

John Lundvik will perform Too Late For Love for Sweden at Eurovision 2019.

At Melodifestivalen, it was a big hit with both voters and the international juries (including a jury from the UK, represented by British composer Simon Proctor).

Speaking about his entry, Lundvik says: “The title says Too Late For Love, but what I want to say that it’s really never too late for love. I dare to believe somewhere, in my naive heart, that everything can be solved with love”.

What will Sweden’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Although we’ll have to wait until the rehearsals to see how Lundvik will stage Too Late For Love, his Melodifestivalen performance suggests he’ll be joined by a choir.

What are the odds of Sweden winning Eurovision 2019?

As of March 2019, Sweden are one of the favourites to win the contest, with most bookmakers predicting the country will finish in third place.

How did Sweden do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year, Sweden finished in a decent seventh place with Benjamin Ingrosso’s Dance You Off, receiving the maximum 12 points from the juries of eight countries.

If you’re adverse to a man continuously smouldering at a camera, we can’t recommend you watch the below.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019