Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans celebrate the return of Gina Linetti

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan favourite Gina Linetti, the 99th precinct’s former administrator – and “the Paris of people” – returned for a guest appearance following her departure from the show earlier in the series.

Advertisement

Fans of the comedy were thrilled to see Gina (played by Chelsea Peretti) back in the series for the episode ‘Return of the King’, which revealed that since leaving the Nine-Nine she’d become a hugely successful and famous social media influencer.

When Gina receives death threats she’s forced to call upon her old pals at the precinct.

While the episode set up the reason why we may not see much of Gina going forward – thanks to her newfound celebrity and lifestyle – fans still celebrated her brief return.

Gina (aka my inspiration (akaaka the human form of the 💯) is back on #b99 tonight and my day has been made 😭 @chelseaperetti @nbcbrooklyn99 @melissafumero — katie (@katiieburke) May 3, 2019

GINA IS BACK #B99 pic.twitter.com/EGgeW1sdbb — Heather is a member of the G-Hive 🐝⭐️ (@HeatherMonahan_) May 3, 2019

Brooklyn 99 also celebrated Gina’s return by changing the show’s official Twitter page into a “Gina Linetti stan account”.

Omg @nbcbrooklyn99 turned their whole account into a Gina Linetti stan account and I am LIVING FOR IT #B99 😭👏🏼 https://t.co/W2Owht9cSI — Heather is a member of the G-Hive 🐝⭐️ (@HeatherMonahan_) May 2, 2019

Advertisement

Fingers crossed this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the “human form of the 100 emoji”…