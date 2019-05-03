Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans celebrate the return of Gina Linetti

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans celebrate the return of Gina Linetti

The human form of the 100 emoji is back

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan favourite Gina Linetti, the 99th precinct’s former administrator – and “the Paris of people” – returned for a guest appearance following her departure from the show earlier in the series.

Advertisement

Fans of the comedy were thrilled to see Gina (played by Chelsea Peretti) back in the series for the episode ‘Return of the King’, which revealed that since leaving the Nine-Nine she’d become a hugely successful and famous social media influencer.

When Gina receives death threats she’s forced to call upon her old pals at the precinct.

While the episode set up the reason why we may not see much of Gina going forward – thanks to her newfound celebrity and lifestyle – fans still celebrated her brief return.

Brooklyn 99 also celebrated Gina’s return by changing the show’s official Twitter page into a “Gina Linetti stan account”.

Brooklyn 99 Twitter page

Advertisement

Fingers crossed this isn’t the last we’ve seen of  the “human form of the 100 emoji”…

Tags

All about Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Brooklyn 99 Lin-Manuel Miranda

New Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer shows Lin-Manuel Miranda as Amy’s overly competitive brother

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for season seven and the stars are extremely psyched

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

TucaBertie_Season1_Episode1_00_00_19_03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix