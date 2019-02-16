Accessibility Links

JJ Abrams announces final day of filming on Star Wars: Episode IX with emotional cast photo

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac share a passionate hug as filming wraps on the last movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy

Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Lucasfilm, HF)

Filming for Star Wars: Episode IX is now officially complete – and the cast and crew had an emotional last day on set as they said goodbye to their characters for the final time.

Director JJ Abrams marked the occasion with a shot of movie stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac embracing in one big group hug. While Finn actor Boyega looks reflective, his co-star Isaac (who plays Poe Dameron) seems on the verge of tears.

Abrams tweeted: “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

Episode IX is set to be the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and it has been a long time in the making: filming began way back in August 2018. But on 15th February 2019, photography was finally complete.

Boyega also documented the last day in his Instagram story, revealing an impressive hoard of “wrap gifts” – including a special Spider Man present from Rey actress Daisy Ridley.

He wrote on Twitter: “That’s a wrap on Star Wars episode nine and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for. What a process! It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. JJ thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Now the film is heading into post-production – so hold on tight till December.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas on 19th December 2019

