Viewers are raving about Channel 4’s “spellbinding” mental health comedy drama Pure

It may be tucked away in the TV schedules at 10pm on a Wednesday, but new Channel 4 comedy drama Pure is already building up a passionate fanbase – after just one episode.

Pure tells the story of a young woman called Marnie and her experience of pure O, an excruciating form of obsessive compulsive disorder that manifests itself in intrusive sexual thoughts. It’s also really, really funny.

And if you don’t believe us, just take a look at viewers’ reactions on Twitter…

#Pure on @Channel4 is something pretty special indeed. Heartbreaking & worrying.

Loved it. ❤️🙏🏻 — Craig Parkinson (@Cparks1976) January 30, 2019

Very much enjoyed #Pure. Smart, funny script by Kirsty Swain, lovely performance by @CharlyClive. Very frank but warm and well-judged. Congratulations @DramaRepublic — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) January 30, 2019

Viewers with OCD or intrusive thoughts were tweeting about seeing their experiences captured on screen, with one writing: “Never before has a mainstream TV show captured the horrors of OCD intrusive thoughts so perfectly.”

Just bawled my eyes out watching #Pure on @Channel4 – as someone with Pure O I've never seen my story told before. Thank you @RoseCartwright_ and the rest of the team, this show is important to so many people ❤️ and funny as well! — Rachel (@bee_cakez) January 30, 2019

I know, I know, I never post on Twitter. But this is worth breaking my silence for: #Pure on @Channel4 is amazing. WATCH IT! Never before has a mainstream TV show captured the horrors of OCD intrusive thoughts so perfectly. — Charlie Loveday (@creloveday) January 29, 2019

@Channel4 #pure Only the first part so far and already I have so much faith in this programme. The initial opening where she explained how #ocd made her feel, for the first time made me think ‘yes, that’s how it feels’ nicely done! — Lyndsey Devlin (@Lyndseydevlin) January 30, 2019

Initial reaction to #Pure on @Channel4 FINALLY! A depiction of #OCD that isn't just hand washing, cleanliness, colour coordination or neat lines. Also, I've had, and still have, thoughts similar to those shown tonight AS WELL AS other forms of #OCD – it isn't either/or! 🙌🏻☺️ — Rich (@RichBiscuit21) January 30, 2019

Fans had one big message: if you’re not seen Pure yet, “watch it!”

Watch Pure. Yes. Do it. Watch it. It’s wonderful. Do it. Thank you channel 4. — Gillian Harrison (@shightandbriny) January 31, 2019

Everything has come together so perfectly – great storytelling, great writing, great acting, great everything. And it's *funny* but it's also painful and true. Which, as you all know, is my fave. #Pure — Sara Barnard (@saramegan) January 30, 2019

Just watched 1st episode of Channel 4 six-parter PURE. Sense this is going to be special. A startling + superb insight into sexuality + mental health, particularly OCD here as it deftly shows how debilitating such obsessive thoughts can be. The editing. 👌

Charly Clive. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZY94F3BjqR — Darryl Griffiths 🌈🎬 (@LegallyBOD) January 30, 2019

And viewers were also full of praise for newcomer Charly Clive, who stars as Marnie. Could this be a breakout role?

Quality first ep of #Pure on @Channel4. Definitely gonna binge the rest on 4OD tomorrow. Writing by @thekirstieswain was quality, and @CharlyClive is going places. — Will Murtagh (@willmurta) January 31, 2019

@thekirstieswain awesome work tonight Kirstie. Loved it. Charly Clive is a real find, isn't she? — Douglas Dougan (@douglasdougan) January 30, 2019

Watched the first episode of #pure on @Channel4 tonight then had to watch all the other episodes on @All4. Loved it so much. Hope another series is on the way. Well done @CharlyClive very believable and intriguing ❤️ — Jo Cross (@Jo_Cross75) January 31, 2019

Pure continues on Wednesday 6th February at 10pm on Channel 4, and is available now as a boxset on All4