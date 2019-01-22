National Television Awards 2019: winners in full

The National Television Awards mark the one time every year when TV viewers get to have their say on their favourite shows of the past 12 months.

The big hitters are all nominated – from Bodyguard to Doctor Who, Killing Eve to Peaky Blinders – and viewers have been voting right up until noon on Tuesday 22nd January.

The winners are announced on stage at a glitzy ceremony held at London’s O2 arena and hosted by Dermot O’Leary. But if you’re running a bit behind – or can’t quite commit to the two-and-a-half-hour broadcast –then you can find details of all the winners listed below, as they’re announced.

Best Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League of Their Own

Catchphrase

Pointless

The Chase

Best New Drama

A Discovery of Witches

Bodyguard

Girlfriends

Killing Eve

The Cry

Best Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Best Drama

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Who

Our Girl

Peaky Blinders

Best TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Best Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Best Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jodie Comer – Villanelle, Killing Eve

Jodie Whittaker – The Doctor, Doctor Who

Michelle Keegan – L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl

Richard Madden – Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

The Graham Norton Show

Best Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford – Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders

Danny Dyer – Mick Carter, EastEnders

Emma Atkins – Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd – David Platt, Coronation Street

Lucy Pargeter – Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Best Comedy

Benidorm

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Peter Kay’s Car Share

The Big Bang Theory

Best Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth – Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks

Alexandra Mardell – Emma Brooker, Coronation Street

James Moore – Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale

Newt Mohan – Dr Rashid “Rash” Masum, Casualty

Ricky Champ – Stuart Highway, EastEnders

Best Daytime

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

Best TV Judge

David Walliams

Louis Tomlinson

Robbie Williams

Robert Rinder

Simon Cowell

The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV