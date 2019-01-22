National Television Awards 2019: winners in full
The viewer-voted awards celebrated Britain's favourite TV – discover the winners, as they're announced...
The National Television Awards mark the one time every year when TV viewers get to have their say on their favourite shows of the past 12 months.
The big hitters are all nominated – from Bodyguard to Doctor Who, Killing Eve to Peaky Blinders – and viewers have been voting right up until noon on Tuesday 22nd January.
The winners are announced on stage at a glitzy ceremony held at London’s O2 arena and hosted by Dermot O’Leary. But if you’re running a bit behind – or can’t quite commit to the two-and-a-half-hour broadcast –then you can find details of all the winners listed below, as they’re announced.
Best Quiz Show
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
A League of Their Own
Catchphrase
Pointless
The Chase
Best New Drama
A Discovery of Witches
Bodyguard
Girlfriends
Killing Eve
The Cry
Best Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Dancing on Ice
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
Best Drama
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Who
Our Girl
Peaky Blinders
Best TV Presenter
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Best Factual Entertainment
Ambulance
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Best Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy – Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jodie Comer – Villanelle, Killing Eve
Jodie Whittaker – The Doctor, Doctor Who
Michelle Keegan – L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl
Richard Madden – Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
All Round to Mrs Brown’s
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
The Graham Norton Show
Best Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Best Serial Drama Performance
Bonnie Langford – Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders
Danny Dyer – Mick Carter, EastEnders
Emma Atkins – Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd – David Platt, Coronation Street
Lucy Pargeter – Chas Dingle, Emmerdale
Best Comedy
Benidorm
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Peter Kay’s Car Share
The Big Bang Theory
Best Newcomer
Aedan Duckworth – Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks
Alexandra Mardell – Emma Brooker, Coronation Street
James Moore – Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale
Newt Mohan – Dr Rashid “Rash” Masum, Casualty
Ricky Champ – Stuart Highway, EastEnders
Best Daytime
Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
Best TV Judge
David Walliams
Louis Tomlinson
Robbie Williams
Robert Rinder
Simon Cowell
The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV