Eagle-eyed viewers spot the same filming location used in Silent Witness and Luther

Luther fans who tuned into the new series of Silent Witness were left with a sense of déjà vu: hadn’t they seen that ‘disused cereal factory’ somewhere before?

It was a good spot – because it turns out that both crime dramas made use of the exact same ‘abandoned factory’ as a filming location. The building has now had two starring roles in the BBC’s 2019 primetime dramas.

Viewers were quick to realise they had seen this building before…

Anyone else notice the same building used in Luther and tonight’s Silent Witness? Location person on double bubble 😜 @BBC #SilentWitness #Luther pic.twitter.com/nthPJ0wtCk — Chris Spooner (@ChrisSpoonertwo) January 9, 2019

I spy same location used in #Luther and #silentwitness 🤓 — Lucy Ward (@lucyjward_) January 9, 2019

@BBCOne … ran out of crime sets?

First Luther & now Silent Witness pic.twitter.com/3xyZ67z5gP — Lee Barron (@baz2756) January 9, 2019

Maybe both crime dramas take place within the same universe? We’d be very intrigued to see a Luther/Silent Witness crossover…