  4. Eagle-eyed viewers spot the same filming location used in Silent Witness and Luther

Yes, that was exactly the same abandoned factory in both BBC dramas

Silent Witness Luther factory

Luther fans who tuned into the new series of Silent Witness were left with a sense of déjà vu: hadn’t they seen that ‘disused cereal factory’ somewhere before?

It was a good spot – because it turns out that both crime dramas made use of the exact same ‘abandoned factory’ as a filming location. The building has now had two starring roles in the BBC’s 2019 primetime dramas.

Viewers were quick to realise they had seen this building before…

Maybe both crime dramas take place within the same universe? We’d be very intrigued to see a Luther/Silent Witness crossover…

