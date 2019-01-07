Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker, Richard Madden and Ant & Dec nominated for National Television Awards 2019

You can cast your vote for the awards now

Jodie Whittaker has picked up her first major awards nomination for her performance as the 11th Doctor at the National Television Awards 2019.

Whittaker will face off against Bodyguard‘s Richard Madden, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy in the best drama performance category, while Ant & Dec are up for best TV presenter (a category they’ve won at the last 17 ceremonies) despite Ant having missed most of the year’s TV, including the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and and all of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Ant’s I’m A Celeb replacement, Holly Willoughby, is also up for the award, along with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

Elsewhere Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Discovery of Witches and The Cry have all been nominated for a new category – the best new drama award – while old favourites like Doctor Who, Call The Midwife and Peaky Blinders fight it out for the best drama.

How to vote for the National Television Awards 2019

You can vote for all your favourites – all nominees listed below – online here.

Otherwise you can vote over the phone by calling 0905 647 2019.

All votes must be in by 12 noon on Tuesday 22nd January.

Check out the full list of National Television Awards nominees below…

Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
A League of Their Own
Catchphrase
Pointless
The Chase

New Drama

A Discovery of Witches
Bodyguard
Girlfriends
Killing Eve
The Cry

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
Dancing on Ice
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor

Drama

Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Who
Our Girl
Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield

Factual Entertainment

Ambulance
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jodie Comer – Villanelle, Killing Eve
Jodie Whittaker – The Doctor, Doctor Who
Michelle Keegan – L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl
Richard Madden – Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award 

All Round to Mrs Brown’s
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford – Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders
Danny Dyer – Mick Carter, EastEnders
Emma Atkins – Charity Dingle, Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd – David Platt, Coronation Street
Lucy Pargeter – Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Comedy

Benidorm
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Peter Kay’s Car Share
The Big Bang Theory

Newcomer

Aidan Duckworth – Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks
Alexandra Mardell – Emma Brooker, Coronation Street
James Moore – Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale
Newt Mohan – Dr Rashid “Rash” Masum, Casualty
Ricky Champ – Stuart Highway, EastEnders

Daytime

Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning

TV Judge

David Walliams
Louis Tomlinson
Robbie Williams
Robert Rinder
Simon Cowell

The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV

