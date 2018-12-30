Accessibility Links

RadioTimes.com Reader Awards 2018 – the results

After nearly 50,000 votes, here is your favourite TV talent of the last 12 months

Who are your favourite TV stars of the last 12 months? What are the shows and series that had you transfixed in 2018?

Here at RadioTimes.com HQ we put together a shortlist of the top television talent and asked you to have your say.

Nearly 50,000 votes later, the recipients of the 2018 RadioTimes.com Reader Awards have been decided.

It would be nice to say we’ve hand delivered trophies to each and every one of them, but that would be a lie (it’s Christmas, we’ve been busy). Instead they get a nice photoshopped image and the pride and joy of knowing they’re held in such high esteem by those who really matter: the viewers and fans.

So, without further ado, here are your 2018 winners…

Best comedy

WINNER: Inside No.9 – 18.6% of the vote

Runner-up: Peter Kay’s Car Share – 17.39%

