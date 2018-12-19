Grab your briefcases and bonsai trees, the awesome (and oh-so-awkward) foursome of The Inbetweeners will soon be seen together for a special Fwends Reunited show on Channel 4.

Stars Simon Bird (Will ‘Mummy or ambulance’ McKenzie), Joe Thomas (Simon ‘I’m sorry, so sorry!’ Cooper), Blake Harrison (Neil ‘How long’s my lunch hour?’ Sutherland) and James Buckley (Jay ‘Completed it’ Cartwright) are set to mark 10 years since the first episode of the hit comedy aired with a two-hour special.

But when is it on TV? And what can we expect to see? Here’s all you need to know…

When is The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited on TV?

The one-off special will air on 1st January 2019 at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s going to happen in the show?

As well as footage of the main cast reuniting on screen for the first time since 2014 movie The Inbetweeners 2, the special will feature behind-the-scenes interviews, clips of the best moments from the show and the Inbetweeners Awards. Channel 4 are also promising “many more surprises” ahead.

We also hope to see the cast step into that iconic yellow Fiat Cinquecento, well, according to recent Twitter photos.

Father Time waits for no one. 👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y8oZDxMfbk — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) December 18, 2018

Why does James Buckley (Jay) have a moustache?

He wasn’t just trying out a new look for the show. “Can I just say I was shooting White Gold,” Buckley explained on Instagram. “I’ve not just decided to have a moustache.”

Yes, at the time of filming Fwends Reunited, Buckley needed some facial furniture for BBC sitcom White Gold, where he plays moustachioed salesman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Will there be a fourth series of The Inbetweeners?

Although a photo of fab four and writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris captioned “Inbetweeners series 4 pre-production meal” emerged in January 2018, looks like there are no plans for future episodes.

Simon Bird recently ruled out another series after an interview on Lorraine: “We don’t want to spoil it, we’re so happy and proud of it”

And Blake Harrison also dismissed any rumours of a fourth series. “I don’t think it would work,” he explained.

“I think we’re too old now. The reason it was so funny is because you had these idiotic, ignorant lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive. But as they get older, you can’t excuse it.”